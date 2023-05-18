Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Save big on the running companion/coach Garmin Forerunner 245 through this amazing Amazon deal

Deals Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save big on a Garmin Forerunner 245, a smartwatch made for runners, through this amazing Amazon deal
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Galaxy Watch 5 are amazing wearables and are among the best smartwatches you can currently buy. However, if you are a running enthusiast, you will probably be better off with a smartwatch made specifically for runners.

And if you are in the market for one, you will be happy to learn that Amazon currently has an amazing deal on the Music version of the black-colored Garmin Forerunner 245, letting you save $124 on this great smartwatch made with runners in mind.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, Black color: Now 35% OFF on Amazon

Grab the black-colored music version of the Forerunner 245 from Amazon and save $124 in the process. This is an amazing smartwatch made specifically for runners. The music version lets you listen to your favorite songs while running.
$124 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


As a self-respecting running smartwatch, the Forerunner 245 has GPS, which lets you track where you run and gives you accurate stats like distance, pace, and intervals. Since this is the Music version, the watch can also sync with streaming services like Spotify. This enables you to store your favorite songs on it, so that you can listen to Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling while running.

In addition to being your trusty running companion, the Forerunner 245 can also be your training coach. The smartwatch comes with Garmin Coach, which features training plans that adapt to you. This way, you can easily reach your fitness goals.

But as we all know, the most important aspect of a smartwatch is its battery life. And we can safely say that the Forerunner 245 has great battery life. According to Garmin, the wearable can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode or 6 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless