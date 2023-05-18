Save big on the running companion/coach Garmin Forerunner 245 through this amazing Amazon deal
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Galaxy Watch 5 are amazing wearables and are among the best smartwatches you can currently buy. However, if you are a running enthusiast, you will probably be better off with a smartwatch made specifically for runners.
And if you are in the market for one, you will be happy to learn that Amazon currently has an amazing deal on the Music version of the black-colored Garmin Forerunner 245, letting you save $124 on this great smartwatch made with runners in mind.
As a self-respecting running smartwatch, the Forerunner 245 has GPS, which lets you track where you run and gives you accurate stats like distance, pace, and intervals. Since this is the Music version, the watch can also sync with streaming services like Spotify. This enables you to store your favorite songs on it, so that you can listen to Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling while running.
But as we all know, the most important aspect of a smartwatch is its battery life. And we can safely say that the Forerunner 245 has great battery life. According to Garmin, the wearable can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode or 6 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.
In addition to being your trusty running companion, the Forerunner 245 can also be your training coach. The smartwatch comes with Garmin Coach, which features training plans that adapt to you. This way, you can easily reach your fitness goals.
