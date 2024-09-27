Amazon's head-turning Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal is still up for grabs
A couple of weeks ago, we shared a towering discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2. This high-end timepiece was retailing for a massive $400 off its hefty $900 asking price on Amazon. Fast forward to today, and we still see that splendid 44% markdown on the Sapphire Edition model is up for grabs.
In other words, if you missed the first chance to adorn your wrist with the White Titanium-colored smartwatch with awe-inspiring battery life, know it's not too late to save $400. By the way, it's not just Amazon selling this puppy for 44% less, as you can also find it at the same price at Walmart.
The Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition can make it off the charger for as many as 16 days. That's obviously an impressive result. Even in GPS-only mode, you get up to 42 hours of use, meaning it won't give up on you during hiking, marathons, or adventures off the beaten track.
And when you go in the wild, use the preloaded TopoActive maps to easily find your way back home or rely on the multi-band GNSS support for more accurate positioning. There are even preloaded SkiView maps for you to explore.
Finally, we'd like to point out once again that the promotion has been available for some time. While we can't be absolutely certain, there's a chance it might expire soon. So, if you want to save 44% on a new Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition, now's the time to act on Amzon's deal.
What makes this wearable a preferred choice? Firstly and most importantly, it's the discount. The recently launched Garmin Fenix 8 is still quite heavy on the pocket. Moreover, similarly-priced mainstream options from Apple and Samsung don't offer the same beastly battery life. Put simply, this bad boy delivers plenty for its current asking price. Let's get into detail.
It's not just the battery life, though. The Galaxy Watch Ultra rival fella has a gorgeous always-on 1.3-inch AMOLED display that shows you everything from heart rate measurements to body recovery needs. There's even the option to turn it into a full-blown coach using the Garmin Coach feature.
