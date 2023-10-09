The epic Garmin Epix Gen 2 gets a smashing discount at Walmart
Are you waiting for tomorrow’s epic Prime Big Deal Days to treat yourself to a new smartwatch at a bargain price? Well, you might not have to wait, especially if you’ve set your eyes on one of the best pieces by Garmin – the Epix Gen 2. Believe it or not, Walmart now allows you to save $157 on this amazing wearable, a deal that lands it at an unbeatable price!
Obviously, you’re making quite the investment by paying $589.99 for a new wearable. Fortunately, the Garmin piece offers incredible value and even gives some of the best smartwatches a run for their money. Then again, there’s no denying that it’s best suited for active people, and here’s why.
With the Epix Gen 2, you can easily track a wide variety of workouts by using the preloaded activity tracking features. Some of those include running, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, and climbing. And when you can’t decide what to do next, the smartwatch can give you up to seven days of daily suggested workouts. These adapt after each training session, taking into account your performance and recovery needs.
Naturally, you can pair this wearable with your smartphone to display smart notifications. There’s easy access to Spotify, and you also have the option of making contactless payments with it.
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 won’t just help you reach your fitness potential. It’ll also keep you safe! The integrated incident detection automatically sends notifications with your location information to your contacts in case of an incident.
Mind you, Amazon’s got the same offer going on right now. There, however, the smartwatch is available in limited quantities, so you’d have to be pretty quick if you’d like to get one at this retailer. Whichever merchant you choose, know that you’re in for massive savings, for the Garmin Epix Gen 2 has rarely landed under $599.
From 24/7 data on your health to customized workouts via the advanced Garmin Coach feature, the Epix Gen 2 won’t keep you in the dark any second of the day. In fact, it provides a detailed overview of your sleep, recovery, and training alongside HRV status, to mention a few.
Last but surely not least, this smartwatch boasts an insane battery life. Stunningly, this bad boy will keep going for up to 16 days before you’d have to connect it to a power outlet, which is decidedly impressive.
