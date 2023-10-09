The epic Garmin Epix Gen 2 gets a smashing discount at Walmart

Garmin Epix Gen 2: save $157 at Walmart Right now, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is 21% cheaper at Walmart. It has plenty of sensors and features to help you reach your fitness goals. With its 16-day battery life, it will keep up with your pace. Get it now and save. $157 off (21%) $589 99 $746 82 Buy at Walmart Amazon sells the Garmin Epix Gen 2 at $210 off Amazon has the same deal on the stunning Garmin Epix Gen 2. Here, the smartwatch is available in limited quantities, though. So, you'd have to act pretty quickly if you want to get it at Amazon. $210 off (26%) Buy at Amazon



Obviously, you’re making quite the investment by paying $589.99 for a new wearable. Fortunately, the Garmin piece offers incredible value and even gives some of the



From 24/7 data on your health to customized workouts via the advanced Garmin Coach feature, the Epix Gen 2 won’t keep you in the dark any second of the day. In fact, it provides a detailed overview of your sleep, recovery, and training alongside HRV status, to mention a few.



With the Epix Gen 2, you can easily track a wide variety of workouts by using the preloaded activity tracking features. Some of those include running, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, and climbing. And when you can’t decide what to do next, the smartwatch can give you up to seven days of daily suggested workouts. These adapt after each training session, taking into account your performance and recovery needs.



Naturally, you can pair this wearable with your smartphone to display smart notifications. There’s easy access to Spotify, and you also have the option of making contactless payments with it.



The Garmin Epix Gen 2 won’t just help you reach your fitness potential. It’ll also keep you safe! The integrated incident detection automatically sends notifications with your location information to your contacts in case of an incident.



Are you waiting for tomorrow’s epic Prime Big Deal Days to treat yourself to a new smartwatch at a bargain price? Well, you might not have to wait, especially if you’ve set your eyes on one of the best pieces by Garmin – the Epix Gen 2. Believe it or not, Walmart now allows you to save $157 on this amazing wearable, a deal that lands it at an unbeatable price!Mind you, Amazon’s got the same offer going on right now. There, however, the smartwatch is available in limited quantities, so you’d have to be pretty quick if you’d like to get one at this retailer. Whichever merchant you choose, know that you’re in for massive savings, for the Garmin Epix Gen 2 has rarely landed under $599.