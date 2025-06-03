Galaxy Z Fold 7 wireless charging leak hints at a quiet first for Samsung
A new database listing suggests Samsung's next foldable could be its first to support Qi2 — but there's a catch.
A database listing is now revealing details about the wireless charging on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The launch of the much-expected Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 foldable phones is now nearing. And the leaks keep coming, to leave no stone unturned before the official reveal. Now, the latest leak gives us information about the Galaxy Z Fold 7's wireless charging.
More precisely, the certification revealed in the documents is the Qi 2.1.0 certification. If this is indeed the Fold, this would mean the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung's first foldable device that comes with a Qi2 Ready certification. Just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it would need cases with built-in magnets for the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP).
Samsung has been rumored to be working on faster wireless charging tech, but this tech will not make it on the upcoming foldable phone. Also, it has not been introduced yet to any Galaxy, for that matter. Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be involved in developing the Qi 2.2 standard. A new wireless charging chip by the company could support up to 50W wireless charging speeds. But that's for the future.
In the meantime, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to sport the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor, as well as the same wired charging speed: 25W. While other competitors are now achieving faster charging for their phones (one example is the 80W wired charging on the Oppo Find N5), Samsung seems to have decided to play it safe this year and stick (reportedly) with the same speeds.
An unannounced Samsung device with model number SM-D637U has been spotted in the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database. Usually, the South Korea-based tech giant doesn't use SM-Dxxx model numbers for phones, but historically, it's used an SM-D617D to hide the Galaxy Z Fold 5's real model number, which was SM-F946B.
So, the SM-D637U could very well be the SM-F967U, which is the USA carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If that's true, then the listing in the database shows the phone will support the Qi2 rating for wireless charging.
Image Credit - Wireless Power Consortium
Being 'Qi2 Ready' means that the phone supports a variant of Qi2 but doesn't have alignment magnets built into its body. These Qi2 Ready devices achieve proper alignment with the wireless charger by a case or a cover. Their maximum speed for wireless charging is 15W.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be unveiled in 'early July' alongside the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7. Recently, a Geekbench leak all but confirmed earlier rumors that the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy may power the Fold, while the Flip may come with a dual-chip strategy.
