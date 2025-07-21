Samsung boasts impressive durability of Galaxy Z Fold 7’s OLED panel with rigorous fold test
The company now claims over 10 years of use for heavy foldable users
Samsung Display is putting durability front and center in its latest foldable OLED panel, claiming the technology can now handle 500,000 folds without failing. That’s a significant leap from the previous benchmark of 200,000 folds, and Samsung is using this milestone to showcase the long-term reliability of the display featured in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Samsung states the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the first Samsung foldable to feature this upgraded panel, and it marks the seventh year since Samsung launched its first foldable OLED devices. Hojung Lee, EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Planning at Samsung Display, said the company sees this as a key step in building consumer trust in foldable durability.
We have covered previous generations of Samsung foldables, including fold tests conducted by third parties and user-reported concerns about crease visibility and long-term wear. This latest test, if reflective of real-world use, may help ease some of those concerns for buyers holding out for improved longevity.
The panel’s durability was verified by Bureau Veritas, a global testing and certification company. According to the results, the OLED panel withstood half a million folds during a test period of 13 days at room temperature (25°C or 77°F) and remained fully functional. For context, 500,000 folds would translate to more than 10 years of use for typical users and over six years for those who fold their device more than 200 times a day.
Samsung Display says this improvement comes from a new internal shock-resistant structure inspired by the way bulletproof glass is designed. Bulletproof materials typically use multiple layers of reinforced glass and plastic films to disperse energy. Samsung applied a similar principle by increasing the thickness of the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the panel by 50 percent and introducing a new high-elastic adhesive between each layer. The adhesive reportedly offers four times the recovery performance of the previous material.
Samsung shows off the durability accomplishment achieved on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Images credit — Samsung
Additionally, a new structural design helps distribute shock evenly, while a titanium support plate has been added behind the panel. Titanium is stronger and lighter than conventional materials, allowing for improved protection without increasing bulk.
While the Z Fold7’s panel appears more durable than ever, real-world use will ultimately show whether Samsung’s lab claims hold up. Still, this is a meaningful step toward making foldable smartphones a more practical choice for long-term daily use.
