Samsung boasts impressive durability of Galaxy Z Fold 7’s OLED panel with rigorous fold test

Samsung shows off the durability accomplishment achieved on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . | Images credit — Samsung





Galaxy Z Fold 7

Additionally, a new structural design helps distribute shock evenly, while a titanium support plate has been added behind the panel. Titanium is stronger and lighter than conventional materials, allowing for improved protection without increasing bulk.Samsung states theis the first Samsung foldable to feature this upgraded panel, and it marks the seventh year since Samsung launched its first foldable OLED devices. Hojung Lee, EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Planning at Samsung Display, said the company sees this as a key step in building consumer trust in foldable durability.We have covered previous generations of Samsung foldables, including fold tests conducted by third parties and user-reported concerns about crease visibility and long-term wear. This latest test, if reflective of real-world use, may help ease some of those concerns for buyers holding out for improved longevity.While the Z Fold7’s panel appears more durable than ever, real-world use will ultimately show whether Samsung’s lab claims hold up. Still, this is a meaningful step toward making foldable smartphones a more practical choice for long-term daily use.