Galaxy Z Fold 7 display size is the same as Samsung’s last special edition foldable

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Display is the same size as Z Fold 6 Special Edition 8", with slightly less Bezels, resulting nearly 8.2” Display. — PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) June 4, 2025



While that’s hardly any larger, keep in mind that the last Samsung Galaxy foldable that most of the world could buy was the base model Fold 6. That phone has a display size of 7.6 inches, which means that its upcoming successor should feel relatively much larger. We already know that the Fold 7 looks a lot bigger than its predecessor due to leaked images.





In addition to the Flip 7 and Fold 7 , Samsung is also likely going to be releasing a tri-foldable smartphone this year. Very much an expensive experiment at this point, the tri-foldable will see a very limited release in very few markets, and Samsung doesn’t expect it to sell all too well. A much bigger () point of debate has been the chipset that will be powering the. According to all reports from multiple industry insiders, thewill be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in the Galaxy S25 series. While I’m bummed to see Samsung still having trouble with its Exynos processors, I’m sure many will breathe a sigh of relief at that news.Samsung has vastly toned down sales expectations for theand, as the foldable industry hasn’t picked up as much attention as manufacturers had hoped. Some companies are pulling out of the foldable segment entirely, while others still think it’s worth giving it a go. Oppo, for example, released the gorgeous and super thin Find N5 foldable. Apple, on the other hand, is biding its time until it can make a foldable iPhone that meets its stringent criteria for perfection.In addition to theand, Samsung is also likely going to be releasing a tri-foldable smartphone this year. Very much an expensive experiment at this point, the tri-foldable will see a very limited release in very few markets, and Samsung doesn’t expect it to sell all too well.