Galaxy Z Fold 7 display size is the same as Samsung’s last special edition foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feel familiar to people from South Korea and China.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 should be hitting the shelves any day now, so it’s only natural that all of their specifications leak in advance. We now have confirmation from a very reliable source that the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s display is the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. However, there’s a difference.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will apparently be the same size as the Fold 6 Special Edition. However, because of much thinner bezels this time around, the Fold 7’s actual display will be larger than the SE’s eight inches. The Fold 7 will instead come with a display size of almost 8.2 inches.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition was an improved version of the standard Fold 6, but it only saw a limited release in South Korea and China. It’s speculated that Samsung made this phone to directly compete with Chinese smartphone manufacturers, which were releasing much better foldable smartphones for domestic consumers.
While that’s hardly any larger, keep in mind that the last Samsung Galaxy foldable that most of the world could buy was the base model Fold 6. That phone has a display size of 7.6 inches, which means that its upcoming successor should feel relatively much larger. We already know that the Fold 7 looks a lot bigger than its predecessor due to leaked images.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 size compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PandaFlash
A much bigger (pun intended) point of debate has been the chipset that will be powering the Fold 7. According to all reports from multiple industry insiders, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in the Galaxy S25 series. While I’m bummed to see Samsung still having trouble with its Exynos processors, I’m sure many will breathe a sigh of relief at that news.
Samsung has vastly toned down sales expectations for the Fold 7 and Flip 7, as the foldable industry hasn’t picked up as much attention as manufacturers had hoped. Some companies are pulling out of the foldable segment entirely, while others still think it’s worth giving it a go. Oppo, for example, released the gorgeous and super thin Find N5 foldable. Apple, on the other hand, is biding its time until it can make a foldable iPhone that meets its stringent criteria for perfection.
In addition to the Flip 7 and Fold 7, Samsung is also likely going to be releasing a tri-foldable smartphone this year. Very much an expensive experiment at this point, the tri-foldable will see a very limited release in very few markets, and Samsung doesn’t expect it to sell all too well.
