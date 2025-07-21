Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
AT&T’s unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos is shutting down, so download everything

AT&T's unlimited cloud storage was a nice bonus, but it's going away for good.

AT&T Apps Wireless service
AT&T logo on a store
The AT&T Photo Storage app — powered by Asurion — is shutting down, and the company is advising users to download all of their data before it’s permanently lost. AT&T users have until February of next year to secure their data, though the app itself will be removed from stores in October.

AT&T customers on eligible plans could use the app to store an unlimited number of photos and videos on the cloud. One of the best things about the app was that it didn’t sacrifice your media’s quality, and kept it all saved in its original detail. The app also let users set up automatic backups, quietly uploading your gallery’s contents in the background.

Asurion has made a small guide for users, instructing them on how to download all of their archived media. The company is also telling users to delete their accounts after downloading the archive.

Asurion has not given a reason for why the app is shutting down. Users in an online thread joked that it was because no one ever used it. I disagree, as the app has over half a million downloads on just the Google Play Store, and the number of ratings on the Apple App Store makes it clear that it was even more popular on iOS.

If I had to guess, it’s perhaps no longer feasible to continue providing unlimited cloud storage to so many people.



Only a few months back, AT&T shut down a texting service as well. At least in that case, there was the added upside of less potential for scammers to bother people. The shut-down of the AT&T Photo Storage app is, in my eyes, just a net loss for users.

America’s top three carriers — T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon — all have their own unique perks and bonuses for customer retention. There’s T-Mobile Tuesdays and Verizon’s random discounts, for example. These gestures help stave off customers’ rising fatigue with U.S. carrier prices and, unfortunately, AT&T just lost one of these perks.

The app will stop backing up files from October 20, when it will also be removed from app stores. It will be permanently shut down on February 1 of next year, so at least you have plenty of time to get your backups downloaded and sorted.

