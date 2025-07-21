Netflix shows will, and already do, feature AI-generated scenes
Netflix used AI in a show's production recently, and is now experimenting with other similar tools.
AI-generated images, videos, and music are a contentious topic on the internet, but that’s not going to stop Netflix from utilizing it. The streaming service has already used AI in one show prior that it’s told the press about, and is now experimenting with the services provided by startup company Runway AI.
Netflix confirmed that it used AI to speed up the production process for a particular scene. Debate about this online has accused the company of cost-cutting and robbing artists of a job. Some claimed that the only process that was sped up was interference from higher-ups, as you can’t yet finetune an AI model’s output to your personal liking.
Netflix has decided to continue utilizing AI for production, despite the backlash. Disney is also reportedly in talks with Runway AI, though the company says that it has no plans for incorporating AI into its products at this time.
Netflix has made some very controversial decisions in the past: from canceling excellent shows, to hiking up its pricing, to displaying ads even on paid plans. Continuing to use AI is just another one of these decisions, one that will very likely be adopted by rivals soon.
As AI models continue to advance at an unprecedented rate, I think it’s only a matter of time before it is prevalent in every aspect of society. The recent improvements in AI agents — models that can perform complex tasks on computers — only further risks putting many people out of work.
As with many technological advancements before — the camera, the record player, and the automobile jump to mind — AI will face strict condemnation. However, AI is here to stay, and will power many devices of the future. Netflix, in my eyes, is just one of the first to adopt a practice that is about to become very commonplace.
Netflix recently confirmed that it had used generative AI for the show ‘The Eternaut’ this year. The show follows a global catastrophe that, at first, appears as something much different to what it actually is. I quite liked the show, though it may be a bit slow for those of you who prefer faster-paced TV.
Netflix confirmed that it used AI to speed up the production process for a particular scene. Debate about this online has accused the company of cost-cutting and robbing artists of a job. Some claimed that the only process that was sped up was interference from higher-ups, as you can’t yet finetune an AI model’s output to your personal liking.
Netflix has decided to continue utilizing AI for production, despite the backlash. Disney is also reportedly in talks with Runway AI, though the company says that it has no plans for incorporating AI into its products at this time.
Netflix has made some very controversial decisions in the past: from canceling excellent shows, to hiking up its pricing, to displaying ads even on paid plans. Continuing to use AI is just another one of these decisions, one that will very likely be adopted by rivals soon.
‘The Eternaut’ used AI in its production. | Image credit — Netflix
As AI models continue to advance at an unprecedented rate, I think it’s only a matter of time before it is prevalent in every aspect of society. The recent improvements in AI agents — models that can perform complex tasks on computers — only further risks putting many people out of work.
As with many technological advancements before — the camera, the record player, and the automobile jump to mind — AI will face strict condemnation. However, AI is here to stay, and will power many devices of the future. Netflix, in my eyes, is just one of the first to adopt a practice that is about to become very commonplace.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: