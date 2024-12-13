Save up to $1,200 with a trade-in or $500 without on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this Samsung deal

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is sleek, powerful, and ranks among the top phones money can buy. However, it has one significant downside, and that is its price tag. Yep, with a starting price of about $1,900, this fella can tank your bank account. Fortunately, Samsung is offering it at a sweet discount for its Discover Winter sale, giving you one last chance to save big on this bad boy this year.

Right now, you can save $500 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. To do that, simply choose to continue your purchase without a trade-in. However, if you have a phone to trade, you can save up to $1,200. We recommend acting fast, as this offer could expire soon, and this is a phone that's definitely worth getting—especially at this price.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: Save $500 or up to $1,200 with a trade-in

You can currently get $500 in Samsung Instant Savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Just choose the option to continue your purchase without a trade-in. However, if you have a phone to trade, you can save up to $1,200. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, and takes beautiful photos. It's great value for money, so act fast and save on one as soon as possible!
$1200 off (63%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung


As a proper high-end foldable, the latest Z Fold smartphone rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, delivering top-notch performance. It can handle any task and game, no matter how demanding.

Additionally, it boasts a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1856 resolution and 2600 nits of peak brightness, offering an incredible viewing experience. The screen also supports HDR10+, providing even better colors and brightness when watching content in this format.

The phone delivers quite a lot in the camera department, as well. While foldable phones don't usually rank among the best camera smartphones out there, our friend here boasts a 50 MP main camera and takes attractive photos. It can also record videos in 8K. So, you'll be able to capture your loving memories in great quality and then enjoy them on the awesome 7.6-inch inner screen.

In conclusion, every opportunity to save quite the sum on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be welcomed, as the phone brings a lot to the table. Therefore, don't wait! Save on this incredible smartphone today before the offer expires!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

