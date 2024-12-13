Save up to $1,200 with a trade-in or $500 without on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this Samsung deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is sleek, powerful, and ranks among the top phones money can buy. However, it has one significant downside, and that is its price tag. Yep, with a starting price of about $1,900, this fella can tank your bank account. Fortunately, Samsung is offering it at a sweet discount for its Discover Winter sale, giving you one last chance to save big on this bad boy this year.
As a proper high-end foldable, the latest Z Fold smartphone rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, delivering top-notch performance. It can handle any task and game, no matter how demanding.
The phone delivers quite a lot in the camera department, as well. While foldable phones don't usually rank among the best camera smartphones out there, our friend here boasts a 50 MP main camera and takes attractive photos. It can also record videos in 8K. So, you'll be able to capture your loving memories in great quality and then enjoy them on the awesome 7.6-inch inner screen.
Right now, you can save $500 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. To do that, simply choose to continue your purchase without a trade-in. However, if you have a phone to trade, you can save up to $1,200. We recommend acting fast, as this offer could expire soon, and this is a phone that's definitely worth getting—especially at this price.
As a proper high-end foldable, the latest Z Fold smartphone rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, delivering top-notch performance. It can handle any task and game, no matter how demanding.
Additionally, it boasts a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1856 resolution and 2600 nits of peak brightness, offering an incredible viewing experience. The screen also supports HDR10+, providing even better colors and brightness when watching content in this format.
The phone delivers quite a lot in the camera department, as well. While foldable phones don't usually rank among the best camera smartphones out there, our friend here boasts a 50 MP main camera and takes attractive photos. It can also record videos in 8K. So, you'll be able to capture your loving memories in great quality and then enjoy them on the awesome 7.6-inch inner screen.
In conclusion, every opportunity to save quite the sum on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be welcomed, as the phone brings a lot to the table. Therefore, don't wait! Save on this incredible smartphone today before the offer expires!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: