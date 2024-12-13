Save up to $1,200 with a trade-in or $500 without on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this Samsung deal

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: Save $500 or up to $1,200 with a trade-in

You can currently get $500 in Samsung Instant Savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Just choose the option to continue your purchase without a trade-in. However, if you have a phone to trade, you can save up to $1,200. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, and takes beautiful photos. It's great value for money, so act fast and save on one as soon as possible!