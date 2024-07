Galaxy Z Fold 6: Samsung finally did it, but I'm not ready to get addicted to a large display

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

The Wi-Fi version of the iPad mini I have won’t be the travel companion to replace my iPhone mini; remember, I mostly wish I had a larger phone when traveling

Having a larger smartphone-like device makes you use it more even when you don’t really need to; sometimes I catch myself going: “Hey… I have an iPad… I should do this thing (I could totally do on my phone) on the expensive tablet I have - otherwise why do I have it?!

While (as per usual) it is far from the leaders in foldable design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is apparently getting lighter and thinner; more specifically, 12.1mm and 239g vs 13.4mm and 253g on Fold 5 - a notable reduction in thickness and weight, making the Fold 6 only 7g heavier than the Galaxy S24 Ultra

After five (painful) years, the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 finally looks usable thanks to a wider 6.3-inch panel; don’t get me wrong, the Fold 6’s outer screen is still far skinnier the ones in the Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open, but I’d argue it’s perfectly usable now, and that’s huge news

This one’s totally subjective, but I find the sharper, more square aesthetic of the Fold 6 better looking compared to the Fold 5; moreover, using a sharper frame makes more sense on the Fold 6 compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra , since the phone is skinnier when folded and thinner when unfolded, making the sharp corners less likely to dig into your palm

Of course, we can’t talk about a new Samsung phone without mentioning Galaxy AI, which will make the Fold 6 even more practical and useful; Samsung will most likely show off some new AI tricks that have to do with the folding design, and even existing features like Circle to Search and web page summarization should be a treat on the large display

Let’s not forget that the Fold 6 will be the first Samsung foldable to get 7 years of software support, which is a big deal; the updates should keep the expensive device fresh in the long-term, and make it a killer deal if you buy one 1-2 years after launch

My biggest problem with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 now is how good the Fold will be at wasting my time



In the end, why is it quite unlikely I’ll buy a Fold 6 to replace my iPhone and iPad mini? Well, because my biggest problem with the Fold 6 now seems to be… me. Or how addicting phones are - however you’d like to put it.



While having a large 7.6-inch display with you at all times sounds awesome, having a tablet that fits in my pocket will also make me use my phone more - when I actually wish I used my phone less.



Moreover, I’ll most likely end up returning the iPad mini I have to the PhoneArena office, and avoid buying one.



As I said in the intro, while the iPhone mini makes me wish I had a larger phone (or a foldable) in certain scenarios (especially when I travel), it makes up for that with how unlikely it is to get you hooked on social media - at least compared to the huge Galaxy Z Fold 6 .



Will I come around and pull the trigger on a Fold 6? Maybe. However, right now, the "addiction" factor/trade-off isn't worth it for me.

At the same time, the disadvantages coming with a tiny phone like the mini are to be expected, yet quite frustrating - at least in certain scenarios.Considering you need your phone to last a long time for taking photos, videos, using Google Maps, listening to music, and staying connected, the half-day battery of thesimply doesn’t cut it - which is why I always carry a MagSafe battery pack when traveling.Of course, the other feature you sometimes wish you had is a larger screen. Not necessarily for entertainment purposes (people who buy small phones don’t really watch movies on them) but for practical stuff like being able to get a larger map view on Google Maps, having a larger viewfinder for taking photos/videos, and web browsing where you need to look at something in greater detail (say when hunting for a new apartment).Naturally, the same small frustrations with myare the reason I’m now giving the iPad mini 6 a go, but only a few days after playing around with the smallest tablet around, I already know it’s not the perfect solution for me for two reasons:And that’s where the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes into the picture - if it does…Before proceeding, bear in mind I’m referring to leaked renders of the. That being said, they look pretty legit, so I wouldn’t say there’s a reason not to trust what you’re looking at…Anyway, in a nutshell, the reason I see theas a potential replacement to myand (now) iPad mini combo isn’t because it’s a folding phone… They’ve been around for a while, so I couldn’t said the same thing about the Galaxy Z Fold 2. But I never did.Why? Well, simply because Samsung had a lot to fix after launching the first, prototype-like Galaxy Fold.