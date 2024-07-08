Galaxy Z Fold 6: Samsung finally did it, but I'm not ready to get addicted to a large display

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

iPhone 13 mini

In the end, why is it quite unlikely I’ll buy a Fold 6 to replace my iPhone and iPad mini? Well, because my biggest problem with the Fold 6 now seems to be… me. Or how addicting phones are - however you’d like to put it.While having a large 7.6-inch display with you at all times sounds awesome, having a tablet that fits in my pocket will also make me use my phone more - when I actually wish I used my phone less.