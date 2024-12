The uber-premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 is selling at a more affordable price thanks to a hefty discount

Galaxy Z Fold 6





In addition to its incredible performance, the phone comes with a beautiful 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen with a sharp 2160 x 1856 resolution and 2600 nits of peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when streaming suitable content. The bigger display and all that power also turn the Galaxy Z Fold 6 into a multitasking monster.



Being one of Samsung's latest top-tier phones, this fella boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, our friend can deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding titles like Genshin Impact.

It's impressive on the camera front, too. True, it doesn't rival the best camera phones on the market, which is expected from a foldable. However, its 50 MP main snapper still takes stunning photos. Moreover, it can capture videos in 8K.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is among the best foldable phones on the market. But like every smartphone that folds in half, it costs an arm and a leg. Fortunately, you now have the chance to snag this bad boy at a heavily discounted price, and the only thing you need to do is take advantage of this offer right here.At the moment, the Silver version of the 256GBis available at a massive $520 discount on Amazon. This means you now have the chance to score one for under $1,400. We understand that the phone is far from affordable, even at Amazon's current discount. But it offers a lot in return, as it's a true powerhouse.