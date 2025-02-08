Save up to $610 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this generous Amazon offer

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the best foldable phones you can get right now, but it's also quite pricey. So, scoring one at a hefty discount is a must.

Fortunately, Amazon is currently offering a sweet 21% discount on this powerhouse. Thanks to that, you can score one with 256GB of storage in Silver or Navy for just under $1,500, saving you $400. However, if you're after the absolute best deal and don't mind the color, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $610 discount on the Pink option.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB, Silver: Save $400!

$400 off (21%)
Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage for $400 off. Equipped with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this phone can handle any task without a hitch. It also has a beautiful 7.6-inch inner AMOLED screen, offering a great viewing experience. Don't hesitate and save on one while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB, Pink: Save $610 on Amazon!

$610 off (32%)
If you want to save more and don't mind the color, you can score the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB in Pink for $610 off its price.
Buy at Amazon


If you're still on the fence, rest assured — you can't go wrong with Samsung's book-like foldable.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella is lightning fast, ready to tackle any task or game. And with that gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1856 resolution and 2600 nits of peak brightness, it's perfect for multitasking and streaming videos. It also supports HDR10+, providing you with even better visuals when streaming content in this format.

You'll also be able to capture important moments in your life with great quality, as the 50 MP main camera on deck takes stunning photos and can record videos in 8K.

All in all, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not be an affordable phone, but it offers great value and is worth every penny. That's why we encourage you to act quickly and score one at a generous discount as soon as possible, as you never know when this offer will become a thing of the past!
