The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be getting a special edition with a brand new fashionable look





What will this special edition entail? Well, for now it seems it will only be a different color, with the leaker saying new version will be called "Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition." Some of you may or may not know, but Thom Browne is a major luxury fashion brand based in New York City, named after its owner and American fashion designer Thom Browne, who is also the company's head of design.





This wouldn't be the first time Samsung collaborates with Thom Browne for one of its foldable phones , or for other Galaxy gadgets at that. The company released an exclusive Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition back in 2020 with matching Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Watch Active 2. This is how they looked:

















Moving on from all of the fashion-centric news, the leaker also reaffirms previous rumors about the release of other Samsung devices expected this year, including the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 FE , as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus, all three of which are expected this upcoming September. He also mentions the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9 Plus, Galaxy SmartTags 2, and the Galaxy Buds 3.





All of these hardware announcements could easily elicit a third Galaxy Unpacked event, but keep in mind that this is highly unlikely. It is much more likely that we will see these products announced on the manufacturer's website accompanied by a few ads on YouTube.