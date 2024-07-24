Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera scores massive hardware upgrades, but modest quality improvement

By
0comments
Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera score
After testing the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's recent Galaxy Z Flip 6 has also just gone through the paces of the PhoneArena Camera Score

Learn more about the phone's camera here:

After years of minor touch-ups, Samsung has finally upgraded the camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. There's a new, high-res 50MP camera instead of the usual 12MP one, along with Galaxy AI software enhancements that promise better image quality. The rest of the hardware is mostly unchanged, similar to previous Galaxy Z Flip devices.

Overall, the upgrades are all seemingly working just fine for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which beats its rivals, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Plus (2024); the compact Samsung foldable only loses to the Galaxy S24, which is a standard candybar phone that definitely ups things a notch in the camera department. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 delivers very natural-looking colors and a decent amount of detail without the notorious oversharpening, a signature of many previous Galaxy phones. Overall, we are delighted with the Galaxy Z Flip 6's camera performance.

Below, you will find a summary of the PhoneArena Camera Score test for Samsung's latest compact foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 154
137
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 160
141
Main (wide)
BEST 85
79
Zoom
BEST 27
21
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
17
Selfie
BEST 30
25
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 149
133
Main (wide)
BEST 79
71
Zoom
BEST 24
18
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
19
Selfie
BEST 28
27

How does the phone perform in real life? Here are some camera samples that will paint a clearer picture.


Interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 6? Check out our full review below:
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Mobile Tech News and Reviews Journalist
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes
Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes
The $500 HMD Skyline is the modern Nokia of your dreams - and they (literally) killed it
The $500 HMD Skyline is the modern Nokia of your dreams - and they (literally) killed it
Parents are helping HMD co-create the perfect phone for children
Parents are helping HMD co-create the perfect phone for children
Galaxy Z Fold 6 PhoneArena Camera Score: Great, but no major leap forward
Galaxy Z Fold 6 PhoneArena Camera Score: Great, but no major leap forward
One for the Marvel fans: a possible Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Edition leaked
One for the Marvel fans: a possible Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Edition leaked
The second-gen Apple Watch SE is a first-class steal at this crazy low price with 2-year warranty
The second-gen Apple Watch SE is a first-class steal at this crazy low price with 2-year warranty
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless