Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera scores massive hardware upgrades, but modest quality improvement

After years of minor touch-ups, Samsung has finally upgraded the camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . There's a new, high-res 50MP camera instead of the usual 12MP one, along with Galaxy AI software enhancements that promise better image quality. The rest of the hardware is mostly unchanged, similar to previous Galaxy Z Flip devices.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which beats its rivals, the Overall, the upgrades are all seemingly working just fine for the, which beats its rivals, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Plus (2024); the compact Samsung foldable only loses to the Galaxy S24 , which is a standard candybar phone that definitely ups things a notch in the camera department.





The Galaxy Z Flip 6 delivers very natural-looking colors and a decent amount of detail without the notorious oversharpening, a signature of many previous Galaxy phones. Overall, we are delighted with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 's camera performance.





Below, you will find a summary of the PhoneArena Camera Score test for Samsung's latest compact foldable.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 154 137 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 160 141 Main (wide) BEST 85 79 Zoom BEST 27 21 Ultra-wide BEST 25 17 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 149 133 Main (wide) BEST 79 71 Zoom BEST 24 18 Ultra-wide BEST 23 19 Selfie BEST 28 27





How does the phone perform in real life? Here are some camera samples that will paint a clearer picture.







