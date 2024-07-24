Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera scores massive hardware upgrades, but modest quality improvement
After testing the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's recent Galaxy Z Flip 6 has also just gone through the paces of the PhoneArena Camera Score.
After years of minor touch-ups, Samsung has finally upgraded the camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. There's a new, high-res 50MP camera instead of the usual 12MP one, along with Galaxy AI software enhancements that promise better image quality. The rest of the hardware is mostly unchanged, similar to previous Galaxy Z Flip devices.
Overall, the upgrades are all seemingly working just fine for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which beats its rivals, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Plus (2024); the compact Samsung foldable only loses to the Galaxy S24, which is a standard candybar phone that definitely ups things a notch in the camera department.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 delivers very natural-looking colors and a decent amount of detail without the notorious oversharpening, a signature of many previous Galaxy phones. Overall, we are delighted with the Galaxy Z Flip 6's camera performance.
Below, you will find a summary of the PhoneArena Camera Score test for Samsung's latest compact foldable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 154
137
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 160
141
BEST 85
79
BEST 27
21
BEST 25
17
BEST 30
25
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 149
133
BEST 79
71
BEST 24
18
BEST 23
19
BEST 28
27
How does the phone perform in real life? Here are some camera samples that will paint a clearer picture.
