Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
How does getting one of the best clamshell foldable phones for $200 off sound to you? It certainly sounds like an unmissable deal! Well, lucky for you, this is exactly the opportunity you're getting, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is currently discounted by that much on Amazon.
Yep, that's right! You can now snag the 256GB version of Samsung's clamshell star for just under $900 scoring $200 in savings. And while a third-party seller is offering the markdown and taking care of shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the phone in case there is something wrong with it. So, there is nothing to worry about!
Being among the best phones money can buy, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 brings a lot to the table. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance, and there's no task it can't handle. Plus, it takes awesome photos and records 4K videos with its capable 50 MP main camera.
It also has great battery life. Despite its rather small 4,000 mAh power cell, it can easily get you through the day without needing a recharge. As we mentioned in our review, the battery lasts about 16 hours of web browsing or just over 9 hours of video streaming before it needs to be charged again.
Yep, that's right! You can now snag the 256GB version of Samsung's clamshell star for just under $900 scoring $200 in savings. And while a third-party seller is offering the markdown and taking care of shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the phone in case there is something wrong with it. So, there is nothing to worry about!
Being among the best phones money can buy, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 brings a lot to the table. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance, and there's no task it can't handle. Plus, it takes awesome photos and records 4K videos with its capable 50 MP main camera.
It also has great battery life. Despite its rather small 4,000 mAh power cell, it can easily get you through the day without needing a recharge. As we mentioned in our review, the battery lasts about 16 hours of web browsing or just over 9 hours of video streaming before it needs to be charged again.
All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the phone to go for if you're after a compact foldable with awesome performance, great cameras, and solid battery life. Furthermore, it's an even sweeter deal at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate and save on one now while you can!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: