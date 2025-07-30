$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

OnePlus 12 makes a stunning comeback with a massive discount at the official store

The phone can be yours for up to $350, making it an unmissable bargain. Act fast and save!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for the best OnePlus phone money can buy, the OnePlus 13 is definitely the one to get. However, if you want to score a bonkers discount on an extremely powerful OnePlus phone, we suggest going for the OnePlus 12 instead.

The OnePlus 12? Is it still around, you may ask? Well, it apparently is and is heavily discounted at the official store right now. Okay, it's not on sale per se, but you can slash $300 off the 512GB model by entering the code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout. Additionally, you can save up to an extra $50 with a trade-in.

OnePlus 12 512GB/16GB: Save $350 at OnePlus!

$549 99
$899 99
$350 off (39%)
At the moment, the OnePlus Store is slashing $350 off the price of the 16/512GB OnePlus 12. Just enter the code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout to knock $300 off. You can also receive an additional $50 discount by trading in your old phone.
Buy at OnePlus


We believe this is an unmissable opportunity, as it lets you get a former flagship phone for just under $550, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers.

It may be an older model, but its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 16GB of RAM, still allows it to handle any task, no matter how demanding. And with this much system memory, it can juggle multiple apps without any hiccups.

Meanwhile, its 50 MP main camera captures beautiful photos with rich colors and excellent dynamic range, and it can also record videos in 8K, so you'll be able to preserve memories in stunning quality. Being a premium OnePlus phone, it also rocks a 5,400mAh battery that can easily last a whole day without top-ups. But even if you need to charge it midday, the fast 80W wired charging will fill the battery in only 37 minutes.

All in all, the OnePlus 12 is still worth getting, even though it has been replaced and is no longer the best OnePlus phone on the market. Therefore, we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now!

