The Galaxy Watch5 Pro receives a generous discount at Best Buy

If you want the best Galaxy Watch out there but for some reason missed all the Black Friday/Cyber Monday craze, fret not. There's still a chance to score the top variant of Samsung's current flagship smartwatch with a nice discount, thanks to a limited deal at Best Buy.

Normally, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium will set you back $449.00, but Best Buy's "Deal of the Day" campaign slashes 16% off its regular price, bringing it down to just $379.99, which is pretty damn good for a smartwatch of this caliber.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with a titanium case and sapphire glass, meaning it's not only premium and luxurious but also pretty tough. Here's an excerpt from our Galaxy Watch5 Pro review:

"It has all the bells and whistles you could expect from a smartwatch in late 2022 and tops it all off with battery life that just delivers. In case battery life has been your biggest pet peeve with Wear OS smartwatches, this watch is the answer you've been waiting for. And it resides in arguably the most diverse ecosystem on Android—Samsung's."

You can go and read the whole thing if you need more detailed info, but in a nutshell, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is one of the best smartwatches for Android phones out there, especially if you're in Samsung's ecosystem. Don't miss out on this great deal; you've got a couple of hours to make up your mind before this deal runs out.

