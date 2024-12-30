Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at one of its lowest prices on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Getting the best Galaxy Watch yet at a massive discount is always an unmissable opportunity. That’s why we’re extremely excited to share that a seller on Amazon is offering a huge 35% discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra right now.

Thanks to this hefty 35% markdown, you can save about $226 and snag this incredible timepiece for just under $425, one of its lowest prices. And while a third-party merchant is offering the price cut, Amazon is handling the shipping, and you'll have until January 31st, 2025, to return the watch if you aren't happy with it. So, there is nothing to worry about. Just act fast, as you never know when the offer might expire!

Galaxy Watch Ultra in Gray: Save $226 on Amazon!

Snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra at one of its lowest price on Amazon and save $226 in the process. The watch is full of features and boasts incredible durability, including a titanium body and a display made out of sapphire crystal. Act fast and save today before the offer expires!
$226 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, we understand that $425 is still far from budget-friendly. But Samsung's latest smartwatch for outdoor aficionados definitely brings a lot to the table. Firstly, it boasts incredible durability, thanks to its titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass display. It's IP68 and 10ATM certified, allowing it to withstand water submersion of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes and a dive of up to 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes.

What's more, the large 590mAh battery on board delivers slightly over two days of battery life with all-day wear, constant HR monitoring enabled, and always-on disabled. This is superb battery life for a Galaxy Watch, as most last about a day to a day and a half on a single charge.

Of course, as a high-end timepiece, our friend here also comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on such a wearable. It boasts FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your fat and muscle percentages.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the perfect companion for every Galaxy user with an active lifestyle. So, don't hesitate and save with this offer now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update

Latest News

Save 47% and get the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at an unbeatable price
Save 47% and get the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at an unbeatable price
Slashed by 43%, the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones are a bargain waiting to be snatched
Slashed by 43%, the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones are a bargain waiting to be snatched
Instagram's Request inbox may get a keyword search feature in the future
Instagram's Request inbox may get a keyword search feature in the future
Uncovered info indicates Galaxy S25 Slim's launch may be delayed
Uncovered info indicates Galaxy S25 Slim's launch may be delayed
Affordable gem Razr (2024) gets a sweet discount at Motorola and comes with a free case
Affordable gem Razr (2024) gets a sweet discount at Motorola and comes with a free case
Spotify searches return explicit videos after moderation systems fail to spot them
Spotify searches return explicit videos after moderation systems fail to spot them
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless