Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at one of its lowest prices on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Getting the best Galaxy Watch yet at a massive discount is always an unmissable opportunity. That’s why we’re extremely excited to share that a seller on Amazon is offering a huge 35% discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra right now.
Thanks to this hefty 35% markdown, you can save about $226 and snag this incredible timepiece for just under $425, one of its lowest prices. And while a third-party merchant is offering the price cut, Amazon is handling the shipping, and you'll have until January 31st, 2025, to return the watch if you aren't happy with it. So, there is nothing to worry about. Just act fast, as you never know when the offer might expire!
Now, we understand that $425 is still far from budget-friendly. But Samsung's latest smartwatch for outdoor aficionados definitely brings a lot to the table. Firstly, it boasts incredible durability, thanks to its titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass display. It's IP68 and 10ATM certified, allowing it to withstand water submersion of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes and a dive of up to 328 feet (100 meters) for up to 10 minutes.
Of course, as a high-end timepiece, our friend here also comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on such a wearable. It boasts FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your fat and muscle percentages.
What's more, the large 590mAh battery on board delivers slightly over two days of battery life with all-day wear, constant HR monitoring enabled, and always-on disabled. This is superb battery life for a Galaxy Watch, as most last about a day to a day and a half on a single charge.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the perfect companion for every Galaxy user with an active lifestyle. So, don't hesitate and save with this offer now!
