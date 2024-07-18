Save 25% on the budget Galaxy Watch FE with this limited-time deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you remember the awesome trade-in deal on the Galaxy Watch FE that we shared less than a month ago? What if you don't have a suitable trade-in? Woot comes to the rescue! This merchant now offers the same timepiece for 25% off its list price of $199.99.
In other words, this puppy, which was released shortly before the Galaxy Unpacked event, is now $50 cheaper. If you're willing to give it a whirl, note that Woot will only keep this deal live today or until quantities are sold out. There's just one little caveat: while the Amazon-owned seller gives you a brand-new Galaxy Watch FE, it doesn't arrive with a manufacturer's warranty. Instead, you get a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty.
If you don't mind the lack of a manufacturer's warranty, the Galaxy Watch FE might become your next best buddy. The device looks ultra-stylish and offers all the essential tracking features you need. Those include fitness tracking, heart rate measurements with ECG monitoring, and many more.
Let's not forget that the timepiece features a Super AMOLED touchscreen that looks extra sharp. Granted, it also has some drawbacks, the biggest of which must be the 247mAh capacity battery, which doesn't promise a surprisingly good battery life.
But at its current price (and with no hoops to jump through to get the discount), the just-released Galaxy Watch FE is a remarkable choice. If you agree, go ahead and get it. Woot's deal may not be here tomorrow!
In other words, this puppy, which was released shortly before the Galaxy Unpacked event, is now $50 cheaper. If you're willing to give it a whirl, note that Woot will only keep this deal live today or until quantities are sold out. There's just one little caveat: while the Amazon-owned seller gives you a brand-new Galaxy Watch FE, it doesn't arrive with a manufacturer's warranty. Instead, you get a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty.
Don't feel like this is the deal for you? How about picking the older but still noteworthy Galaxy Watch 4? Right now, Walmart lets you get the model with a 40mm case for $50 off its $199 MSRP, landing it at roughly the same price as the more contemporary budget option from Samsung.
If you don't mind the lack of a manufacturer's warranty, the Galaxy Watch FE might become your next best buddy. The device looks ultra-stylish and offers all the essential tracking features you need. Those include fitness tracking, heart rate measurements with ECG monitoring, and many more.
Just like the best Galaxy Watches on the market, this bad boy also has a built-in BIA sensor. This one provides info on body fat, muscle mass, and more, helping you keep your goals on track.
Let's not forget that the timepiece features a Super AMOLED touchscreen that looks extra sharp. Granted, it also has some drawbacks, the biggest of which must be the 247mAh capacity battery, which doesn't promise a surprisingly good battery life.
But at its current price (and with no hoops to jump through to get the discount), the just-released Galaxy Watch FE is a remarkable choice. If you agree, go ahead and get it. Woot's deal may not be here tomorrow!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Jul, 2024Save 25% on the budget Galaxy Watch FE with this limited-time deal
16 Jul, 2024The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 drops to a new best price on Amazon this Prime Day 2024
08 Jul, 2024The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops to its second-best price at Walmart
03 Jul, 2024The incredible Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again available for under $200
02 Jul, 2024Samsung is setting the stage for the Galaxy Watch 7 with an unbeatable Galaxy Watch 6 deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: