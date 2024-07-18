Save 25% on the budget Galaxy Watch FE with this limited-time deal

Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Do you remember the awesome trade-in deal on the Galaxy Watch FE that we shared less than a month ago? What if you don't have a suitable trade-in? Woot comes to the rescue! This merchant now offers the same timepiece for 25% off its list price of $199.99.

Save 25% on the Galaxy Watch FE at Woot

The Galaxy Watch FE has received its first substantial discount that doesn't require a trade-in. The deal is available at Amazon-owned retailer Woot and lets you save 25% on the wearable in all three colors. The Watch FE arrives with a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty. The deal may not stay live for too long.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale right now. This timepiece with 40mm case is now $50 cheaper than usual. Although it's not the latest smartwatch from Samsung, this one is still a great choice for cash-strapped Galaxy fans. Get yours and save.
$50 off (25%)
$149
$199
Buy at Walmart

In other words, this puppy, which was released shortly before the Galaxy Unpacked event, is now $50 cheaper. If you're willing to give it a whirl, note that Woot will only keep this deal live today or until quantities are sold out. There's just one little caveat: while the Amazon-owned seller gives you a brand-new Galaxy Watch FE, it doesn't arrive with a manufacturer's warranty. Instead, you get a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty.

Don't feel like this is the deal for you? How about picking the older but still noteworthy Galaxy Watch 4? Right now, Walmart lets you get the model with a 40mm case for $50 off its $199 MSRP, landing it at roughly the same price as the more contemporary budget option from Samsung.

If you don't mind the lack of a manufacturer's warranty, the Galaxy Watch FE might become your next best buddy. The device looks ultra-stylish and offers all the essential tracking features you need. Those include fitness tracking, heart rate measurements with ECG monitoring, and many more.

Just like the best Galaxy Watches on the market, this bad boy also has a built-in BIA sensor. This one provides info on body fat, muscle mass, and more, helping you keep your goals on track.

Let's not forget that the timepiece features a Super AMOLED touchscreen that looks extra sharp. Granted, it also has some drawbacks, the biggest of which must be the 247mAh capacity battery, which doesn't promise a surprisingly good battery life.

But at its current price (and with no hoops to jump through to get the discount), the just-released Galaxy Watch FE is a remarkable choice. If you agree, go ahead and get it. Woot's deal may not be here tomorrow!

Loading Comments...

