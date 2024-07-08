Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Galaxy Watch 7 will read your biological age with a new BioActive Sensor

Galaxy Watch 6 | Image credit – PhoneArena

For years, Samsung has been providing Galaxy Watch users with valuable insights and health metrics. Now, with the next-generation Galaxy smartwatch just around the corner, the company is promising even more possibilities for preventative wellness.

Samsung is introducing a new BioActive Sensor


With the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung is set to introduce a new BioActive Sensor. The company claims this sensor will unlock advanced predictive and preventative wellness features, offering capabilities never seen before on a wearable device. Plus, it promises more accurate health measurements than the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung's engineers focused on three key upgrades for the new BioActive Sensor:

  • Boosting the performance of light-receiving photodiodes.
  • Incorporating additional colors of light-emitting diodes (LEDs).
  • Optimally arranging these components across the sensor.

Basically, Samsung more than doubled the performance of each photodiode, cutting the number needed from eight to four without losing capacity. This redesign freed up extra space, allowing for more and different types of LEDs, all placed optimally across the sensor.

The revamped sensor now packs in Blue, Yellow, Violet, and Ultraviolet LEDs, plus more Green, Red, and Infrared LEDs than before.

With the integration and arrangement of these LEDs, photodiodes and specially designed photodiode, Samsung is taking innovation one step further and is now able to pursue unexplored aspects of health monitoring on wearables.
– Samsung, July 2024


The tech giant's new sensor, set to debut on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, aims to provide more precise measurements for health metrics like:

  • Heart rate
  • Sleep quality
  • Blood pressure
  • Blood oxygen levels
  • Stress levels

Samsung claims the Galaxy Watch 7 series will offer 30% more accurate heart rate measurements during intense workouts compared to its predecessor. Additionally, with the integration of a broader spectrum of LED colors and updated photodiodes, Samsung plans to introduce the Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index.

This index is designed to assess metabolic health and biological aging. Simply put, it gives you a glimpse of your biological age, aiding in making informed decisions about your wellness.

Enhancing its wearables with advanced health tools is a strategic move by Samsung, as they empower users to predict and proactively manage their health. However, it's important to remember that a smartwatch should not be relied upon solely for health management.

The tech giant is ramping up its efforts not just in health and fitness tools for its smartwatches, but it's also set to introduce its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. When paired with a smartwatch and Galaxy phone, this trio is poised to deliver even more precise health data to users within the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung is getting ready for its next Unpacked event on July 10. We are expecting to see the new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which you can already reserve. Also in the lineup are the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Ring, and new Galaxy Buds. It is shaping up to be a busy event, so keep an eye out for more updates!

