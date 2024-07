Galaxy Watch 7 will read your biological age with a new BioActive Sensor

Galaxy Watch 6 | Image credit – PhoneArena





Enhancing its wearables with advanced health tools is a strategic move by Samsung, as they empower users to predict and proactively manage their health. However, it's important to remember that a smartwatch should not be relied upon solely for health management.



The tech giant is ramping up its efforts not just in health and fitness tools for its smartwatches, but it's also set to introduce its first-ever smart ring, the



Samsung is getting ready for its next Galaxy Watch 7 , the Galaxy Ring , and new Galaxy Buds. It is shaping up to be a busy event, so keep an eye out for more updates! This index is designed to assess metabolic health and biological aging. Simply put, it gives you a glimpse of your biological age, aiding in making informed decisions about your wellness.Enhancing its wearables with advanced health tools is a strategic move by Samsung, as they empower users to predict and proactively manage their health. However, it's important to remember that a smartwatch should not be relied upon solely for health management.The tech giant is ramping up its efforts not just in health and fitness tools for its smartwatches, but it's also set to introduce its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring . When paired with a smartwatch and Galaxy phone , this trio is poised to deliver even more precise health data to users within the Galaxy ecosystem.Samsung is getting ready for its next Unpacked event on July 10 . We are expecting to see the new foldable phones , the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which you can already reserve. Also in the lineup are the, the, and new Galaxy Buds. It is shaping up to be a busy event, so keep an eye out for more updates!





For years, Samsung has been providing Galaxy Watch users with valuable insights and health metrics. Now, with the next-generation Galaxy smartwatch just around the corner, the company is promising even more possibilities for preventative wellness.With the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 , Samsung is set to introduce a new BioActive Sensor. The company claims this sensor will unlock advanced predictive and preventative wellness features, offering capabilities never seen before on a wearable device. Plus, it promises more accurate health measurements than the Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung's engineers focused on three key upgrades for the new BioActive Sensor:Basically, Samsung more than doubled the performance of each photodiode, cutting the number needed from eight to four without losing capacity. This redesign freed up extra space, allowing for more and different types of LEDs, all placed optimally across the sensor.The revamped sensor now packs in Blue, Yellow, Violet, and Ultraviolet LEDs, plus more Green, Red, and Infrared LEDs than before.The tech giant's new sensor, set to debut on the upcoming, aims to provide more precise measurements for health metrics like:Samsung claims theseries will offer 30% more accurate heart rate measurements during intense workouts compared to its predecessor. Additionally, with the integration of a broader spectrum of LED colors and updated photodiodes, Samsung plans to introduce the Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index.