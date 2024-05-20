Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
FCC listings confirm the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the long-rumored affordable Galaxy Watch

FCC listings confirm the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the long-rumored affordable Galaxy Watch
Leaks are starting to build up now about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, which is expected to be unveiled in July or August (possibly alongside the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6). Now, new info coming from FCC listings gives us some insight about its potential model numbers, and also the existence of the long-rumored Galaxy Watch FE.

According to the listings, the Watch 7 will be available (as expected) in Bluetooth and LTE versions, and we also have a listing of a device that could very well be the Galaxy Watch FE. The model numbers mentioned are SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861.

Given the fact that the Galaxy Watch 6 had a similar naming scheme for its model version, we can deduce the following:
  • SM-L300 - Galaxy Watch 7 40mm, Wi-Fi  (Galaxy Watch 6 40mm with Wi-Fi being SM-R930)
  • SM-L305 - Galaxy Watch 7 40mm LTE (Galaxy Watch 6 40mm LTE being SM-R935)
  • SM-L310 - Galaxy Watch 7 44mm Wi-Fi  (Galaxy Watch 6 44mm Wi-Fi being SM-R940)
  • SM-L315 - Galaxy Watch 7 44mm LTE (Galaxy Watch 6 44mm LTE's number being SM-R945)

The FCC listings don't explicitly list product names associated with these numbers, of course. However, they do indicate that the SM-L300 and the SM-L310 models support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the other two offer cellular connectivity.

And then we have the SM-R861 model. Previous rumors suggested a Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 7 series, but the Pro models are reportedly numbered SM-L700 and SM-L705. Then the SM-R861 remains for the long-rumored Galaxy Watch FE.

The budget-friendly option of the Galaxy Watch is expected to come with WearOS and all the fancy features but in a more affordable package. It is expected to possibly be positioned closer to the Watch 6 models than the 7. In the FCC listing, it is only shown with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, which could most likely mean the FE won't have a cellular option.

A report in April suggested that this model won't be called Watch FE, but instead Galaxy Watch 4 (2024). If that's true, it would be a rather strange convention for Samsung... But even if it ends up being called Watch 4 (2024), it will most likely be what you would expect from a Watch FE.

Samsung's next Unpacked event is rumored to take place on July 10. We'll likely hear more about the wearables the more we approach that date, so stay tuned!
Iskra Petrova
