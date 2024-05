FCC listings confirm the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the long-rumored affordable Galaxy Watch

SM-L300 - Galaxy Watch 7 40mm, Wi-Fi ( Galaxy Watch 6 40mm with Wi-Fi being SM-R930 )

Leaks are starting to build up now about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 , which is expected to be unveiled in July or August (possibly alongside the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 ). Now, new info coming from FCC listings gives us some insight about its potential model numbers, and also the existence of the long-rumored Galaxy Watch FE.According to the listings, the Watch 7 will be available (as expected) in Bluetooth and LTE versions, and we also have a listing of a device that could very well be the Galaxy Watch FE. The model numbers mentioned are SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861.Given the fact that the Galaxy Watch 6 had a similar naming scheme for its model version, we can deduce the following:The FCC listings don't explicitly list product names associated with these numbers, of course. However, they do indicate that the SM-L300 and the SM-L310 models support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the other two offer cellular connectivity.And then we have themodel. Previous rumors suggested a Pro version of theseries, but the Pro models are reportedly numbered SM-L700 and SM-L705. Then the SM-R861 remains for the long-rumored Galaxy Watch FE.The budget-friendly option of the Galaxy Watch is expected to come with WearOS and all the fancy features but in a more affordable package. It is expected to possibly be positioned closer to the Watch 6 models than the 7. In the FCC listing, it is only shown with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, which could most likely mean the FE won't have a cellular option.A report in April suggested that this model won't be called Watch FE, but instead Galaxy Watch 4 (2024). If that's true, it would be a rather strange convention for Samsung... But even if it ends up being called Watch 4 (2024), it will most likely be what you would expect from a Watch FE.Samsung's next Unpacked event is rumored to take place on July 10. We'll likely hear more about the wearables the more we approach that date, so stay tuned!