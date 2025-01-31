Available at a cheaper price, the Galaxy Watch 7 is selling like hot cakes
The best Galaxy Watch for non-outdoor enthusiasts, the Galaxy Watch 7, is now on sale at a sweet discount at Walmart. The retailer is offering it for 20% off, letting you grab the 40mm Bluetooth version of this feature-rich wearable for just $239. This way, you'll save $60 and score one of the best smartwatches on the market at a cheaper price.
Granted, $60 may not seem like huge savings, but keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest generation of Samsung's wearable. This means it rarely receives huge discounts. The biggest price cut we've witnessed is about $98, and it was available during the Christmas holidays. In other words, $60 off is still a good deal. We encourage you to take advantage of it now while the offer lasts, as this smartwatch has a lot to offer.
Something we weren't impressed with during our review of the Galaxy Watch 7 was its battery life. It barely lasted 24 hours between charges. Some reports blame a software bug, which Samsung might have already patched. But we feel it's important to mention this as well.
As a premium timepiece, it's loaded with all the essential health-tracking features a wearable of this caliber should come with, including sleep apnea detection. On top of that, it comes with dual-band GPS for accurate tracking and takes advantage of Samsung's Galaxy AI to deliver personalized health insights and workout recommendations. Plus, since it runs on Wear OS, it offers access to a wide range of apps you can directly download from the Google Play Store.
Aside from the battery issue, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch is pretty solid. And with that sweet discount at Walmart, we believe it's an even bigger bargain for Galaxy users looking to upgrade or just in the market for a new high-end wearable. So, act fast and grab one for less with this deal while you can!
