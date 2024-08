Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big

Save $100 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 at Amazon The smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 is $100 cheaper at Amazon, landing it under the $200 mark. At the time of writing, only the model in Graphite enjoys the discount. The deal is also available at Best Buy. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon The 44m Galaxy Watch 6 is also $100 off at Amazon If you have larger wrists, we suggest considering the Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case. This model has a larger screen and also enjoys the same $100 discount as the smaller-sized model. Get one and save! $100 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 7 is out! And that brings fantastic news to all those users who have no intention of getting it any time soon. How so? Why, of course, the previous generation is set to get some pretty good discounts. Take the Galaxy Watch 6 , for example. Both size versions with Wi-Fi are now $100 cheaper on Amazon and a real treat.That's right; you can get the 40mm model that usually costs just under $300 for a tad less than $200! And if you have a bigger wrist, opt for the 44mm version. It enjoys the same $100 discount off its MSRP of about $330, making it as sweet as honey. With the 40mmcosting over $250, the previous iterations are definitely worth checking out.At that price, bothmodels are a dream come true. They have a contemporary design and a pretty awesome display. The 40mm version features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display, while the larger model's display measures 1.5 inches. Both models are perfectly legible outdoors, thanks to their high brightness levels.The Samsung timepieces are also feature-rich. You get sleep tracking and coaching, workout tracking, heart rate and ECG measurements, and more. Of course, there's a BIA sensor for body composition measurements, which shows you your body fat and body muscle percentages, helping you know your body better.Thealso has a decent battery life. Of course, it's nothing like a Garmin model, but the wearable still scores pretty much on par with many of the best smartwatches with its day-and-a-half battery life.While theundeniably features refinements over the previous generation, chances are we won't be seeing discounts for it in the $100 range for a while. And that's why, if you don't have too much money to spare for your next timepiece, thewill do you just fine. Get the model you like best and enjoy your $100 in savings at Amazon.