Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big

The Galaxy Watch 7 is out! And that brings fantastic news to all those users who have no intention of getting it any time soon. How so? Why, of course, the previous generation is set to get some pretty good discounts. Take the Galaxy Watch 6, for example. Both size versions with Wi-Fi are now $100 cheaper on Amazon and a real treat.
That's right; you can get the 40mm model that usually costs just under $300 for a tad less than $200! And if you have a bigger wrist, opt for the 44mm version. It enjoys the same $100 discount off its MSRP of about $330, making it as sweet as honey. With the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 costing over $250, the previous iterations are definitely worth checking out.
The Samsung timepieces are also feature-rich. You get sleep tracking and coaching, workout tracking, heart rate and ECG measurements, and more. Of course, there's a BIA sensor for body composition measurements, which shows you your body fat and body muscle percentages, helping you know your body better.
While the Galaxy Watch 7 undeniably features refinements over the previous generation, chances are we won't be seeing discounts for it in the $100 range for a while. And that's why, if you don't have too much money to spare for your next timepiece, the Galaxy Watch 6 will do you just fine. Get the model you like best and enjoy your $100 in savings at Amazon.
At that price, both Galaxy Watch 6 models are a dream come true. They have a contemporary design and a pretty awesome display. The 40mm version features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display, while the larger model's display measures 1.5 inches. Both models are perfectly legible outdoors, thanks to their high brightness levels.
The Galaxy Watch 6 also has a decent battery life. Of course, it's nothing like a Garmin model, but the wearable still scores pretty much on par with many of the best smartwatches with its day-and-a-half battery life.
