Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big
The Galaxy Watch 7 is out! And that brings fantastic news to all those users who have no intention of getting it any time soon. How so? Why, of course, the previous generation is set to get some pretty good discounts. Take the Galaxy Watch 6, for example. Both size versions with Wi-Fi are now $100 cheaper on Amazon and a real treat.

Save $100 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 at Amazon

The smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 is $100 cheaper at Amazon, landing it under the $200 mark. At the time of writing, only the model in Graphite enjoys the discount. The deal is also available at Best Buy.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The 44m Galaxy Watch 6 is also $100 off at Amazon

If you have larger wrists, we suggest considering the Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case. This model has a larger screen and also enjoys the same $100 discount as the smaller-sized model. Get one and save!
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right; you can get the 40mm model that usually costs just under $300 for a tad less than $200! And if you have a bigger wrist, opt for the 44mm version. It enjoys the same $100 discount off its MSRP of about $330, making it as sweet as honey. With the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 costing over $250, the previous iterations are definitely worth checking out.

At that price, both Galaxy Watch 6 models are a dream come true. They have a contemporary design and a pretty awesome display. The 40mm version features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display, while the larger model's display measures 1.5 inches. Both models are perfectly legible outdoors, thanks to their high brightness levels.

The Samsung timepieces are also feature-rich. You get sleep tracking and coaching, workout tracking, heart rate and ECG measurements, and more. Of course, there's a BIA sensor for body composition measurements, which shows you your body fat and body muscle percentages, helping you know your body better.

The Galaxy Watch 6 also has a decent battery life. Of course, it's nothing like a Garmin model, but the wearable still scores pretty much on par with many of the best smartwatches with its day-and-a-half battery life.

While the Galaxy Watch 7 undeniably features refinements over the previous generation, chances are we won't be seeing discounts for it in the $100 range for a while. And that's why, if you don't have too much money to spare for your next timepiece, the Galaxy Watch 6 will do you just fine. Get the model you like best and enjoy your $100 in savings at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
40 stories
12 Aug, 2024
Amazon knocks $100 off both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes; get yours and save big
11 Aug, 2024
First-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra discount puts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to shame
06 Aug, 2024
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE gets a head-turning 51% discount at Amazon
05 Aug, 2024
The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now $207 cheaper at Walmart
22 Jul, 2024
The gorgeous Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a massive price cut at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Latest News

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are DOA, and Samsung should just throw in the towel already
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are DOA, and Samsung should just throw in the towel already
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Time to prove there’s nothing wrong with the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Time to prove there’s nothing wrong with the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
YouTube Music starts rolling out a fun and shearable 'Personal radio' feature
YouTube Music starts rolling out a fun and shearable 'Personal radio' feature
The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached
Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless