You can still snag the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at 52% off and score Black Friday-level savings

We recently reported that Samsung's stunning Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is on sale at a price lower than its Black Friday deal. But if you want to score a fancy new Galaxy Watch at an even lower cost, we suggest getting the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with this offer right here.

Amazon is selling the Bluetooth variant of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 at a massive 52% discount, allowing you to score one for just under $160 and save $170. And guess what? This is the same discount the watch had for Black Friday. It also brings the price to its lowest ever on Amazon. So, we think it’s safe to say this is a deal you definitely shouldn't miss!

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, Bluetooth): Save Save $170!

The Bluetooth version of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by 52% on Amazon right now. This means you can get one for just under $160. The watch is full of features, and it's unmissable at its current price. So, don't wait and save today!
$170 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Galaxy Watch 6 is now considered an older model, it's still a great buy. Being a high-end Samsung smartwatch, it boasts a plethora of features, including the ability to measure your body's muscle and fat percentages.

In addition, it supports smart notifications, NFC for contactless payments, and allows you to take and make phone calls directly from your wrist. Since it runs on Wear OS, you'll be able to download apps onto it directly from the Google Play Store.

Something we don't like about this smartwatch is its battery life. It will get you through the day without top-ups, which is great. However, you'll likely have to charge it overnight. This is standard battery life for a Galaxy Watch, but it's far from ideal, especially when there are smartwatches that can last for days or even weeks on a single charge.

That said, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a must-have at 52% off, and it still ranks among the top smartwatches on the market. Therefore, we encourage you to act fast and score one at a massive discount now while the offer still lasts!
