Smashing deal lands the timeless 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic under $300 on Amazon

What if we told you a deal lets you snag the larger version of the timeless Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for under $300? We’re not joking around! Amazon indeed sells the 47mm Bluetooth-only model at a smashing bargain price. If you’re quick enough, you can save 31% on one of the best Galaxy watches.

Save $132 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 47mm case in Silver now enjoys its best price on Amazon. Right now, the merchant (not a third-party store) offers the timeless wearable at 31% off. The deal is set to expire soon, meaning you have limited time to get your $132 in savings on this fantastic smartwatch. It has a gorgeous screen, an impressive range of wellness and fitness tracking features, and offers satisfactory battery life.
$132 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

The limited-time 31% markdown equates to $132 in savings. That’s a legendary deal through and through, particularly because it’s not a third-party seller offering it. No, it’s Amazon itself that has gone so astonishingly generous, and for the first time at that! Indeed, as far as we know, this particular version hasn’t been sold by the merchant (again, not a third-party store) at such low prices before!

This smartwatch may not offer the same battery life as, for example, the Garmin Vivoactive 5. But it ticks pretty much all the other boxes! Firstly, it has a great design that doesn’t just look amazing but is incredibly robust. The wearable also packs all the features you could possibly need for day-to-day use. The best part? It won’t set you back a hefty $430, so long as you’re quick enough to get it through Amazon’s limited-time deal.

Samsung missed no sensor or feature here, so you have everything from an ECG app and BIA sensor to fitness and safety tracking and beyond. What’s particularly cool here is that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can actually alert you if it senses irregularities in heart rate. Hopefully, you won’t have to worry about this, but it’s nice to know you get this potentially life-saving feature nevertheless.

What about its battery life? We’ve measured the wearable to easily last over 36 hours between charges with regular usage, which is mostly on par with what most other smartwatches for Android lovers offer.

There’s just no denying it: at Amazon that price, the Watch 6 Classic is a sure hit for just about any Galaxy user on the lookout for their next wearable. Bear in mind that such handsome offers rarely remain live for long at the e-commerce store. So, if you’d like a new Samsung timepiece for less than $300, now’s the time to act.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

