The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE gets a hefty limited-time discount on Amazon
Getting an uber-premium Samsung smartwatch at a massive discount is always a golden opportunity you can't pass up. And we are delighted to say that Lady Luck is giving you yet another chance to save big on a fancy Galaxy Watch with this deal.
Amazon is offering a bonkers $130 discount on the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE connectivity, slashing a whole 27% off its price. This markdown brings it to just under $350. The deal is incredible, considering you can save quite a lot of cash on the best version of Samsung's former flagship smartwatch. Hurry, though, as this is a limited-time offer, meaning it might expire any minute.
Boasting a classic design, this bad boy goes well with both casual and formal attire. Furthermore, it comes with pretty much all the health-tracking functionalities you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch. In addition, it supports Samsung's body composition feature, letting you easily measure your body's muscle and fat percentages.
Since life is more than going to the gym, this fella comes with lifestyle features like NFC for payments, smart notifications, and even phone call support. You'll also have a plethora of apps and watch faces to choose from, as it runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still one of the top smartwatches out there, even if it's not the newest model. Plus, it's a total bargain at its current price on Amazon, so don't wait — get one at a hefty discount with this deal today!
As for battery life, the wearable has enough juice to last you through the day without needing a top-up, though you'll probably charge it every night. While this isn't ideal, it’s pretty standard for smartwatches in this category, with most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches offering similar battery performance.
