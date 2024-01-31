The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is waiting to become your new partner in life for less at Best Buy

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Being Samsung's current flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will usually set you back quite a lot of cash. However, the timepiece is currently enjoying a sweet discount at Best Buy, waiting to become your new partner in life for less.

At the moment, the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be yours for $60 off its price, while the LTE-powered model is available at an even sweeter $80 discount. Furthermore, both the 43mm and 47mm options of the smartwatch are discounted, allowing you to score savings no matter which variant you choose.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: Save $80!

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE for $80 off its price at Best Buy. The watch is full of features, has an awesome design, and is a real bang for your buck, especially when enjoying a sweet discount.
$80 off (18%)
$369 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Bluetooth: Save $60!

In case you don't need LTE and want to save even more, get the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $60 off its price at Best Buy. The watch is loaded with features, has a stylish design, and is a real bargain for money.
$60 off (15%)
$339 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a sleek-looking smartwatch. Furthermore, it sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the menus easier, in addition to giving it a more sophisticated look.

Of course, as a proper high-end wearable, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is not just a pretty face; it also packs a lot of health-tracking features, allowing you to gain more insight into things such as your workouts and sleep. It also boasts Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages.

Additionally, you can download apps, games, and gazillion watch faces directly on your trusty Galaxy Watch 6 Classic since it runs on Wear OS. On top of that, the watch supports smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to take and make phone calls.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should be able to get you through the day without recharging. That said, you'll most likely have to put it to charge before going to bed every night.

With its sleek look, many health-tracking features, and a lower price tag, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a real bargain right now, so we suggest you act fast and get one through this deal now!

