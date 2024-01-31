The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is waiting to become your new partner in life for less at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Being Samsung's current flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will usually set you back quite a lot of cash. However, the timepiece is currently enjoying a sweet discount at Best Buy, waiting to become your new partner in life for less.
At the moment, the Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be yours for $60 off its price, while the LTE-powered model is available at an even sweeter $80 discount. Furthermore, both the 43mm and 47mm options of the smartwatch are discounted, allowing you to score savings no matter which variant you choose.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a sleek-looking smartwatch. Furthermore, it sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which makes navigating through the menus easier, in addition to giving it a more sophisticated look.
Of course, as a proper high-end wearable, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is not just a pretty face; it also packs a lot of health-tracking features, allowing you to gain more insight into things such as your workouts and sleep. It also boasts Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should be able to get you through the day without recharging. That said, you'll most likely have to put it to charge before going to bed every night.
With its sleek look, many health-tracking features, and a lower price tag, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a real bargain right now, so we suggest you act fast and get one through this deal now!
