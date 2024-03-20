These Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models can be yours for less this Amazon's Spring Sale event

Up Next:
Amazon’s Spring Sale is going strong, and shoppers have limited time to snag items from their wishlist at deep discounts. Speaking of time, wouldn’t it be awesome to get the latest Samsung smartwatch that won’t only tell the time but does many other things at a more bearable price? Of course, it would, and Amazon knows it. That’s why the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now arrives at 15% off!
At first glance, these offers look quite delicious, especially when you know they’ll only last a few days. Then again, we should note that we've seen both of these models at lower prices this year. Even so, scoring some money off a premium wearable like this is always welcome. If you agree, hurry up and snatch yours while you can.
Of course, you also have all sorts of workout apps and features to help you stay on track with your goals and know more about your sleeping habits via the advanced sleep tracking and coaching feature. With plenty of battery life and emergency features, this bad boy puts quite a bit to the table.
To complete the package, you have an impressive, durable design with sapphire glass crystal glass to protect the magnificent Super AMOLED always-on screen. Indeed, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a wearable that almost every Android user will be happy to have. Don’t forget that you can now get your preferred size with Bluetooth connectivity at lower prices during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.
Mind you, it’s not just one size that arrives at lower prices in this savings event. In fact, those who prefer the larger-sized model with a 47mm case can also take advantage of Amazon’s Spring Sale generosity. This wearable is now 14% off. However, no discounts are present on LTE-enabled models. So, if you want a 4G watch adorning your wrist, check out other Spring Sale smartwatch deals.
As one of the best smartwatches for Android users, this sleek Apple Watch Series 9 alternative has all the features you could ask for. Samsung’s BIA sensor is here to give you advanced body composition analyses. You also get personalized HR zones, a feature that creates the ideal heart rate zones based on your lifestyle.
