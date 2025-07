It's not too late to get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at its Prime Day price

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $120 on Amazon! $120 off (30%) The 43mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is currently $120 off on Amazon, letting you grab one for just under $280. Packed with features, this watch is worth every penny. Don’t miss your chance! Buy at Amazon The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $186 off! $186 off (43%) Want a bigger smartwatch? The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now $186 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $245. Keep in mind that only a few units are left. So, act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon



The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be an older-gen smartwatch, but don't let that fool you—it's still worth getting, especially at its current price on Amazon. With its classic look, it pairs well with both an expensive suit and jeans and a T-shirt. And that iconic rotating bezel is practical, too, letting you navigate faster through the gazillion menus of Wear OS.



You also get handy lifestyle features like NFC, phone call support, and smart notifications. As for battery life, the watch can easily last you the whole day without top-ups, but you'll likely have to charge it overnight.



Speaking of the operating system, it gives you access to the Google Play Store, which means you can download third-party apps directly to your smartwatch. And since this is a premium wearable, it comes equipped with all the health-tracking features smartwatches of this caliber offer, including Samsung's body composition analysis, which lets you measure your muscle and fat percentages.

While Prime Day 2025 is all but a memory now, Galaxy fans looking to score a great deal on a fancy-looking smartwatch will be happy to learn that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still selling at its Prime Day price.Yep! That's right! You can still score Prime Day-level savings on this feature-rich timepiece, more than a week after the grand finale of this year's shopping spree for Prime members. Amazon is still offering a generous $120 discount on the 43mm Bluetooth model in Black and Silver, letting you grab one for just under $280. Just be sure to act fast, as the deal may expire soon. After all, it's been up for grabs for over a week now.