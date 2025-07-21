Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) by $120, making it an absolute bargain

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).
Samsung makes some of the best tablets on the market, with its Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also ranking among the top Android slates money can buy. However, both come with hefty price tags, and getting one is nearly impossible if you're on a budget.

But even if money isn’t an issue, it doesn’t make sense to overspend on a new tablet if you just need a device for browsing the web and watching YouTube. For that, choosing a more affordable slate is the smarter financial decision.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 64GB: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

$120 off (36%)
Snag the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for under $210 on Amazon. Powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, this bad boy handles everyday tasks with no trouble. It also comes with a bundled stylus and delivers a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. Don’t wait and save today.
Buy at Amazon


In fact, Amazon has discounted the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) by 36% in a new limited-time deal, letting you get this affordable device for just under $210. Granted, the model in question has 64GB of storage, but don’t fret—there's a slot for a microSD card, so you can expand its memory if you need more space for your files.

Equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC, our friend here won’t wow you with stellar performance, true, but it can easily handle daily tasks like streaming videos and browsing the web without any hiccups. Plus, it rocks a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, complemented by AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. This lets it deliver a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. On top of that, it comes with its own S Pen, so you can take notes faster or even use it as a paintbrush.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) brings a lot to the table for its budget-friendly price. So if it fits your needs, act fast and grab one now for much less than usual!

