At $116 off, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a must-have for shoppers with an active lifestyle
The watch is loaded with features, offers up to 14 days of battery life, and is a great bargain at its current price. Save while you can!
Finding a feature-packed Garmin multisport watch at a reasonable price isn't always easy. After all, Garmin's smartwatches are known for being loaded with features, and that often comes with hefty price tags.
Fortunately, retailers like Amazon do offer discounts on Garmin's wearables from time to time, allowing bargain hunters to upgrade their wrist game at a lower price. One of the smartwatches that enjoys Amazon's love in terms of generous markdowns is the Forerunner 255 Music, which—surprise, surprise—is selling for 29% off right now.
Thanks to this discount, you can grab a unit for just under $285, which is a pretty decent deal considering the timepiece's usual price is about $400. That means you'll save around $116 if you don't hesitate and take advantage of the offer while it's still up for grabs.
Sure, the offer comes from a third-party seller who's also taking care of the shipping. However, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed, so there is nothing to worry about.
This is the Music edition, which means it lets you download up to 500 songs from Spotify and Amazon Music, so you can listen to your favorite tunes wherever your run takes you. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, which can make navigating menus a bit trickier, it makes up for that with an impressive battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode on a single charge. This leaves fancy watches like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10 in the dust—at least in this regard.
So, yeah! The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is definitely a great pick, whether you're into running or just need a feature-rich smartwatch with excellent battery life. So, don't waste any more time and get one for less now!
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music packs a lot of value at its current price on Amazon. Designed for runners, it's loaded with health-tracking features, including monitoring your body's energy reserves, Garmin Coach for tailored workouts, and Garmin Sleep Coach, which tracks your sleep and offers advice on how to improve it.
