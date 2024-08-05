Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now $207 cheaper at Walmart

The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now $207 cheaper at Walmart
Walmart has done it again! We've captured several occasions when the merchant tops an Amazon deal, offering even more substantial savings, and this promo is no different. Namely, you can now save an unheard-of $207 on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. That means the timepiece is now $222.72 instead of $429.99 at Walmart.

Save 48% on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

Pro seller offers you the chance to save 48% on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm. The offer is available at Walmart and fulfilled by the merchant, plus you have a 30-day return period. At that massive $207 discount, this smartwatch is not to be missed out on. Get yours and save.
$207 off (48%)
$222 72
$429 99
Buy at Walmart

That's indeed a significant discount, beating Amazon's recent $121 price cut on the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. By the way, this one is still active, so if you prefer the smaller model, safely pick Amazon's promo. And if not, Walmart's uber-awesome promo on the 47mm Galaxy Watch awaits your attention.

While this is no longer the latest and greatest timepiece from Samsung, it still has a lot to offer. Plus, until the Galaxy Watch Ultra receives a significant price cut, the Watch 6 Classic will remain among the best value-for-money options for Samsung phone users.

Like most of the best smartwatches on the market, this fella has an exquisite Super AMOLED display that you can always keep on. Design-wise, the model comes with the beloved rotating bezel. Finding your way through different tiles is a breeze with the bezel.

Let's not forget the ample health and wellness monitoring options this Samsung watch has. From auto-workout detection with personalized HR zones through Sleep Coaching and beyond, this one has (almost) everything you could need!

Then again, it may not be the best option for hardcore athletes. If you're one of them, we recommend shifting your attention to an option like the Garmin Epix Gen 2, now heavily discounted at Amazon.

On the battery life front, this model certainly won't make it more than the average Garmin. For a conventional timepiece, however, it has a pretty decent battery life of up to 40 hours without Always-On display.

So, is this the right one for you? Why not! Take advantage of Walmart's promo and enjoy your $207 savings while it's still available. And don't forget that the discount is only available on the model in Black.
