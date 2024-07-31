Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may not be Samsung's top model anymore, now that the company has released the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but it's a real bargain at the moment, and you should definitely save on one while you can.
Amazon is selling the 43mm Bluetooth version of this ex-top-of-the-line smartwatch for $121 off its price, equating to a sweet 30% price cut. The current markdown beats even the previous $117 (29%) discount we told you about a week ago and drops the watch to a new all-time low price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally and save on this beauty today, as it's worth every penny!
This timepiece looks fantastic with its classic design, making it perfect for both casual and formal attire. Furthermore, the rotating bezel improves practicality by making it easier to navigate through the menus.
But it's not just about looks; this watch is packed with health-tracking features too. You can even measure your body fat and muscle percentages thanks to Samsung's fancy body composition functionality.
As for battery life, the watch can easily last you the whole day without top-ups. However, you'll likely need to charge it overnight. Obviously, this isn't great battery life, given there are smartwatches that offer up to two weeks of usage on one charge. That said, such a battery life is typical for a smartwatch in this category.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still among the best smartwatches money can buy. Furthermore, it's currently an even better deal while on sale for $121 off on Amazon. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and save on this amazing smartwatch now!
Additionally, the watch supports smart notifications, NFC, and phone calls. Running on Wear OS means you can download a bunch of apps and watch faces directly from Google's Play Store.
