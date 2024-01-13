Amazon is still letting you get the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 20% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted a tempting deal on one of the best Samsung smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The offer was live on Amazon, allowing you to snag the Bluetooth or the LTE-enabled model at deeply discounted prices. Well, the Bluetooth-only model is no longer as generously affordable as it was back then. The good news is that the Galaxy smartwatch with 4G remains $100 off!
There’s no beating our gums when we say this Android smartwatch remains among the top wearables on the market. Even though it’s not equipped with the latest in Samsung’s smartwatch technology, the 2022-released timepiece boasts exceptional battery life, which is also one of its main selling points.
The Watch 5 Pro is also equipped with plenty of wellness sensors to keep you up-to-date with vital health metrics. With the advanced BIA sensor, you can get in-depth reviews of your body composition. You can also pair it with your Galaxy phone to get ECG and blood pressure monitoring.
All things considered, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still an impeccable choice for Galaxy users. If you’re looking for the model with 4G connectivity, now’s your chance to get it at a bargain price. Remember that Amazon’s deal has been live for some time, so we suggest you hurry up and take advantage while you can.
Although this 20% markdown isn’t unprecedented for the Samsung wearable, we can’t deny it lands this puppy at a much more reasonable price. So, if you’re looking for an affordable way to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new LTE-enabled wearable, know that the Watch 5 Pro makes the perfect choice at that price.
Quite impressively, this bad boy can last well over 60 hours between charges, which equates to more than three days of use before stopping for a recharge. Kudos to Samsung for achieving this – most conventional wearables hardly keep the lights on over a day. Even the latest Galaxy smartwatch, the Watch 6 Classic, has a tad over 40 hours of battery life.
