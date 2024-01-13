Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon is still letting you get the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 20% off

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is still letting you get the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 20% off
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted a tempting deal on one of the best Samsung smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The offer was live on Amazon, allowing you to snag the Bluetooth or the LTE-enabled model at deeply discounted prices. Well, the Bluetooth-only model is no longer as generously affordable as it was back then. The good news is that the Galaxy smartwatch with 4G remains $100 off!

Although this 20% markdown isn’t unprecedented for the Samsung wearable, we can’t deny it lands this puppy at a much more reasonable price. So, if you’re looking for an affordable way to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a new LTE-enabled wearable, know that the Watch 5 Pro makes the perfect choice at that price.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE is still 20% off

It's still not too late to take advantage of Amazon's epic discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. This puppy with LTE is still retailing at a tempting 20% cheaper price at the retailer. Grab it now and enjoy your savings.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s no beating our gums when we say this Android smartwatch remains among the top wearables on the market. Even though it’s not equipped with the latest in Samsung’s smartwatch technology, the 2022-released timepiece boasts exceptional battery life, which is also one of its main selling points.

Quite impressively, this bad boy can last well over 60 hours between charges, which equates to more than three days of use before stopping for a recharge. Kudos to Samsung for achieving this – most conventional wearables hardly keep the lights on over a day. Even the latest Galaxy smartwatch, the Watch 6 Classic, has a tad over 40 hours of battery life.

The Watch 5 Pro is also equipped with plenty of wellness sensors to keep you up-to-date with vital health metrics. With the advanced BIA sensor, you can get in-depth reviews of your body composition. You can also pair it with your Galaxy phone to get ECG and blood pressure monitoring.

All things considered, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still an impeccable choice for Galaxy users. If you’re looking for the model with 4G connectivity, now’s your chance to get it at a bargain price. Remember that Amazon’s deal has been live for some time, so we suggest you hurry up and take advantage while you can.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless