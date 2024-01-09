Impressive Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro way cheaper than usual
Not long ago, we shared an impressive deal on a Samsung smartwatch with the best battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, over at Amazon. Well, now we have a follow-up offer to show those of you who missed the chance to save big through Amazon’s deal. The timepiece now boasts a much more significant discount at Walmart, retailing at a whopping $170 off its price tag.
Easily one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has various awesome features and state-of-the-art wellness sensors that keep you motivated and informed. With its safety functions like Fall Detection, the wearable also keeps you safe.
Speaking of auto workout tracking, the Samsung wearable automatically tracks all sorts of activities, including running and rowing. As you can see, this smartwatch is indeed quite feature-heavy. Then again, what’s the best thing about this puppy is its stellar battery life. As you can see in our review, the timepiece regularly lasts over 60 hours between charges.
When you think about it, virtually no other conventional smartwatches offer that many hours of use between charges. So, if you hate having to put your adventures on pause, you might appreciate having a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adorning your wrist (especially at that price.)
In other words, you can now buy this Samsung wearable for just under $280. At that price, it becomes arguably the best wearable you could purchase right now, especially if you have a Galaxy phone. If you, like us, feel tempted by this offer, we suggest taking advantage while it’s still up for grabs.
Wondering what can the Samsung timepiece do? Well, quite a bit, to be honest! It has a super durable design, so it’s made to last. Moreover, the Android smartwatch offers advanced sleep coaching that helps you develop and maintain healthier sleeping habits, a BIA sensor that gives you advanced readings on your body composition, and auto workout tracking.
