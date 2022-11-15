 Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie - PhoneArena
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers.

Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It has a beautiful 1.4 inches Sapphire glass touchscreen which is very durable, and a lightweight titanium watch case. 

It features 5ATM and IP68 ratings and meets MIL-STD-810H certification, meaning it's suitable for swimming, can withstand dirt, dust, and sand, and can survive tough conditions such as extreme temperatures and environmental stressors like vibration.

The Watch 5 Pro may sound like a big watch but it's not as chunky as popular Garmin and Coros wearables. 

It has a boatload of sensors including a 3-in-1 Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) for heart rate, irregular heartbeat (ECG), blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels readings as well as temperature, gyro, and light sensors.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth

1.4 inches screen | Sapphire crystal | Titanium Case | Water Resistant | Advanced Sleep Coaching | 590mAh battery | 3-in-1 Samsung BioActive Sensor: Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

1.4 inches screen | Sapphire crystal | Titanium Case | Water Resistant | Advanced Sleep Coaching | 590mAh battery | 3-in-1 Samsung BioActive Sensor: Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Buy at Samsung

The watch also monitors your stress level and offers breathing exercises if needed. It runs the Wear OS 3 platform co-developed by Samsung and Google and you don't have to worry about missing out on popular Google apps. 

It packs a 590mAh battery and easily lasts two days, which is impressive for a feature-rich smartwatch. It also offers outdoorsy features such as turn-by-turn hiking and cycling directions.

In short, if you need a rugged adventure-centric watch with long battery life, full suite of smartwatch features and optional cellular connectivity, the Watch 5 Pro is your best bet, especially if you have a Samsung phone. 

With a starting price of $449.99, it was already more affordable than dedicated multisport watches, but now that Samsung has introduced its Black Friday smartwatch deal, the Bluetooth model can be yours for $399.99, so you will get to save 50 bucks.

The LTE model has been discounted by $70, and you can get it for $429.99 instead of $499.99.

That's not all, as Samsung is also throwing in a free two tone sport band. Additionally, you can get up to $240 trade-in credit if you are willing to part with a used smartwatch, bringing the potential savings to as much as $310.
