Amazon UK is currently selling the tough as nails Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a sweet £105 discount; snatch one for less now

Samsung Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already reported, Amazon UK currently has a really sweet deal on the Garmin Fenix 7 multisport smartwatch, offering this amazing wearable for £182 off its price. However, if you are an outdoor aficionado with a Galaxy phone, you'll probably go for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which, by the way, is also on sale on Amazon UK at the moment.

That's right, the LTE variant of Samsung's fancy smartwatch for outdoor aficionados is currently enjoying a nice 22% price cut, which means it can be yours for £105 off its price if you stop dilly-dallying and purchase one through this awesome deal today.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Save £105!

Snatch the LTE-powered Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for £105 off its price on Amazon UK. The watch has a plethora of features, offers amazing durability, and is a real bang for your buck.
£105 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


With a titanium chassis and a display made of sapphire crystal glass, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packs amazing durability and is ready to withstand a few accidental bashes during your next rock-climbing adventure.

In addition to being tough as nails, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sports a big 590mAh battery that holds enough juice to last you around three days on a single charge with average usage. As for charging speed, the 10W WPC-based charging can recharge the battery in slightly over an hour.

Being a high-end premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also comes with every heath-tracking feature you expect a smartwatch of this caliber to have.

So, awesome durability — check, decent battery life — check, although it could have been better, a gazillion features — check and check. The truth is that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro just checks all the right boxes. Furthermore, this handsome fella is an even bigger bargain given the fact that it can now be yours for less. Just be sure to act fast and snatch a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a discounted price as quickly as possible, since you never know when Amazon UK will decide to return it to its usual price.

