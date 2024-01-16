Amazon UK deal discounts the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7 by 30% making it just irresistible
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are awesome smartwatches, but they still have a long road ahead to reach the level of Garmin's Multisport wearables. Garmin's smartwatches are more precise in their readings, usually pack a plethora of health-tracking features, and also come with longer than three days of battery life in most cases.
The Garmin Fenix 7 is a sleek-looking smartwatch that, in true Garmin fashion, is just loaded with health-tracking features. For instance, the watch can show your stamina levels, just like in a video game. Also, it sports a recovery time advisor, which shows you when you'll be ready to hit the gym again. The watch can even tell you whether you are training productively. Additionally, the wearable can track your sleep and monitor your energy reserves.
On top of its fancy health-tracking features, the Garmin Fenix 7 supports lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, stock tracker, and a Garmin's Connect store from where you can download apps and watch faces.
As for battery life, the Garmin Fenix 7 should be able to last you up to 18 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.
The Garmin Fenix 7 is a proper Garmin smartwatch through and through. It has a lot to offer, and it's currently an even bigger bargain with Amazon UK's 30% discount. However, this sweet price cut definitely has an expiration date, and you don't want to miss out on the opportunity to snag this awesome smartwatch for less. This is why we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a brand-new Garmin Fenix 7 for less now!
However, because of how awesome they really are, Garmin's smartwatches also feature hefty price tags. Fortunately for you, Amazon UK currently has a sweet offer on the Garmin Fenix 7, allowing you to snag an amazing Garmin smartwatch for less. Right now, the Garmin Fenix 7 is enjoying a lovely 30% price cut, which will translate into sweet, sweet savings of £182 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can.
