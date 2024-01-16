Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon UK deal discounts the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7 by 30% making it just irresistible

Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK deal discounts the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 7 by 30% making it just irresistible
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are awesome smartwatches, but they still have a long road ahead to reach the level of Garmin's Multisport wearables. Garmin's smartwatches are more precise in their readings, usually pack a plethora of health-tracking features, and also come with longer than three days of battery life in most cases.

However, because of how awesome they really are, Garmin's smartwatches also feature hefty price tags. Fortunately for you, Amazon UK currently has a sweet offer on the Garmin Fenix 7, allowing you to snag an amazing Garmin smartwatch for less. Right now, the Garmin Fenix 7 is enjoying a lovely 30% price cut, which will translate into sweet, sweet savings of £182 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can.

Garmin fēnix 7: Save £182!

Get the Garmin fēnix 7 on Amazon UK and score sweet savings of £182. The watch is full of features, has awesome battery life and is an amazing bargain for money, especially at its current price.
£182 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


The Garmin Fenix 7 is a sleek-looking smartwatch that, in true Garmin fashion, is just loaded with health-tracking features. For instance, the watch can show your stamina levels, just like in a video game. Also, it sports a recovery time advisor, which shows you when you'll be ready to hit the gym again. The watch can even tell you whether you are training productively. Additionally, the wearable can track your sleep and monitor your energy reserves.

On top of its fancy health-tracking features, the Garmin Fenix 7 supports lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, stock tracker, and a Garmin's Connect store from where you can download apps and watch faces.

As for battery life, the Garmin Fenix 7 should be able to last you up to 18 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is a proper Garmin smartwatch through and through. It has a lot to offer, and it's currently an even bigger bargain with Amazon UK's 30% discount. However, this sweet price cut definitely has an expiration date, and you don't want to miss out on the opportunity to snag this awesome smartwatch for less. This is why we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a brand-new Garmin Fenix 7 for less now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal

Latest News

Amazon's Pixel 6 Pro deal is for those who don't want to blow money to get a quality phone
Amazon's Pixel 6 Pro deal is for those who don't want to blow money to get a quality phone
Amazon UK is currently selling the tough as nails Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a sweet £105 discount; snatch one for less now
Amazon UK is currently selling the tough as nails Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a sweet £105 discount; snatch one for less now
Display production for the new OLED iPad Pros might be underway
Display production for the new OLED iPad Pros might be underway
These JBL Vibe buds with 'Deep Bass Sound' are a total must-buy at a huge new 40 percent discount
These JBL Vibe buds with 'Deep Bass Sound' are a total must-buy at a huge new 40 percent discount
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is enjoying a generous discount at the official store
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is enjoying a generous discount at the official store
Moto G Play 2024 is here: more modern design, new main camera, and higher performance
Moto G Play 2024 is here: more modern design, new main camera, and higher performance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless