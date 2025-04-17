At just $95, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the perfect budget smartwatch

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we recently shared, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 7 at up to $80 off, depending on the model. However, if you're a Samsung user on a budget or looking to get your kid their first smartwatch without spending a ton of cash, you’ll definitely want to check out Woot's deal on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Yeah, we know—the Galaxy Watch 4 has been around for a while. However, the Amazon-owned retailer is selling it at a massive $155 discount, slashing 62% off the watch's usual cost. This allows you to grab the 40mm variant in brand-new condition for only $94.99, instead of paying $249.99. And even though it doesn't come with a manufacturer warranty, since it's the international model, you'll still receive Woot's 90-day limited guarantee.

Galaxy Watch 4 (): Save 62% at Woot!

$94 99
$249 99
$155 off (62%)
Get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just under $95 with this unmissable Woot offer. While it’s the international model, you’ll still get a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty. This watch is a great pick if you want a feature-rich, premium timepiece without spending a fortune. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Woot


It may be from 2021, but the Galaxy Watch 4 is still a great buy in 2025—especially when it's going for under $100. As a premium Samsung timepiece, it boasts a sleek design with a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen display.

But our friend here is more than a pretty face! It comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect in a high-end timepiece, including ECG, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. It also supports Samsung's body composition analysis, which lets you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

In addition to its health-tracking features, it supports NFC, smart notifications, and phone calls. Since it runs on Wear OS, you'll also have access to the Google Play Store and its wide range of apps. And while the watch may be older now, it should still run as smoothly as it did when it was one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Deals like this don’t usually stick around for long. So, if the Galaxy Watch 4 checks all the right boxes for you, don’t wait—grab yours for next to nothing today!
