Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 drops to one of its lowest prices yet

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person wearing a Galaxy Watch 7.
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new smartwatch, chances are you're eyeing the Galaxy Watch 7, the tech giant's latest and greatest timepiece for non-outdoor enthusiasts. Well, you may want to stop eyeing and just get to buying, as this feature-rich wearable is heavily discounted on Amazon.

A third-party seller is offering the 40mm Bluetooth version in Cream at a sweet 27% discount, slashing $80 off the watch's usual cost. This lets you score a unit for just under $220 — one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this model. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed, so there is nothing to worry about.

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Save $70!

$70 off (21%)
The 44mm Bluetooth version in Silver is selling for $70 off on Amazon, letting you snag one for just under $260. The watch is loaded with features, has a premium design, and is worth every penny. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth, Cream): Save $80!

$80 off (27%)
The 40mm Bluetooth variant is also on sale right now. You can get the model in Cream for $80 off. And while this deal is offered by a third-party seller, you'll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. Don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Amazon


In case you're after the 44mm variant, you can snag it for less, too. The Bluetooth model in Silver is selling at a $70 markdown and can be yours for less than $260. This promo is offered and fulfilled directly by Amazon, so there's no need for concern here as well.

Well, okay, there is one thing you need to be worried about, and that's missing out on this phenomenal opportunity, of course. After all, the Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches on the market, and it would be a shame if the offer expired before you snagged one at such a bargain price.

In addition to a sleek premium design, our friend here boasts all the health-tracking features a top-tier smartwatch should come with. It also sports sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your muscle and fat percentages. And thanks to it running on Wear OS, you'll have access to plenty of apps you can download directly on your fancy timepiece.

That said, we were a bit disappointed with its battery life when we tested the smartwatch. It struggled to make it through a full day on a single charge. However, some reports suggest a software bug may have been the cause, which means Samsung might have already addressed the issue.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers great value and is a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast and score one for less now while the offer still lasts!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless