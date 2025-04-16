Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 drops to one of its lowest prices yet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new smartwatch, chances are you're eyeing the Galaxy Watch 7, the tech giant's latest and greatest timepiece for non-outdoor enthusiasts. Well, you may want to stop eyeing and just get to buying, as this feature-rich wearable is heavily discounted on Amazon.
In addition to a sleek premium design, our friend here boasts all the health-tracking features a top-tier smartwatch should come with. It also sports sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your muscle and fat percentages. And thanks to it running on Wear OS, you'll have access to plenty of apps you can download directly on your fancy timepiece.
That said, we were a bit disappointed with its battery life when we tested the smartwatch. It struggled to make it through a full day on a single charge. However, some reports suggest a software bug may have been the cause, which means Samsung might have already addressed the issue.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers great value and is a no-brainer at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast and score one for less now while the offer still lasts!
A third-party seller is offering the 40mm Bluetooth version in Cream at a sweet 27% discount, slashing $80 off the watch's usual cost. This lets you score a unit for just under $220 — one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this model. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed, so there is nothing to worry about.
Well, okay, there is one thing you need to be worried about, and that's missing out on this phenomenal opportunity, of course. After all, the Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches on the market, and it would be a shame if the offer expired before you snagged one at such a bargain price.
