Both the LTE and Bluetooth models of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 are now on sale on Amazon UK

Although we now have a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still an amazing smartwatch to buy. Plus, the Galaxy Watch 4 has significantly dropped in price now that it's an older model. But the best thing is that Amazon UK is currently offering both the LTE and Bluetooth versions of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with some nice discounts.

The Black Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 is now 25% off, and the Black LTE model is discounted by 21%. When we convert the percentages into cash, it appears you will save £50 if you buy a black 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 through this deal, regardless of the model you choose.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Black, Bluetooth: Save £50!

Get the Bluetooth version of the black-colored Galaxy Watch 4 40mm from Amazon UK and save £50. The watch has all the necessary health-tracking features you would expect a top-tier smartwatch to have and can even measure your body composition.
£50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Black, LTE: Save £50!

You can also get the LTE version of the black colored Galaxy Watch 4 40mm from Amazon UK and save £50. With the LTE model, you will be able to leave your smartphone at home and still be able to call your friends via your smartwatch.
£50 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Pink Gold, LTE: Save £50!

If black isn't your color, you can also get the LTE version of the Pink Gold colored Galaxy Watch 4 40mm from Amazon UK and save £50.
£50 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Silver, LTE: Save £30!

You can also get the LTE version of the Silver colored Galaxy Watch 4 40mm from Amazon UK and save £30 in the process.
£30 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

In case black isn't your color, Amazon UK is also offering the LTE versions of the Pink Gold and Silver colored 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with 21% and 13% discounts, respectively. When we convert the percentages here as well, it turns out that you will save £50 if you go for the Pink Gold colored and £30 if you buy the Silver colored LTE version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by an Exynos W920 chipset — the same that powered the Galaxy Watch 5 — and comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. These specs are also the same as the Galaxy Watch 5's.

The Galaxy Watch 4 offers all the necessary health-tracking features you would expect a top-tier smartwatch to have. The timepiece can count steps, check calories, and track your heart rate and sleep. It can measure your ECG and blood pressure, and it can even measure your body composition. The watch also comes with Wear OS 3, features a 247mAh battery, and supports stuff like GPS tracking and NFC.

For more amazing Amazon UK deals, feel free to check out our Amazon UK Spring Sale: best deals on phones, tablets and more article.

