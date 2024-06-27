Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Walmart sells the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $99, providing a premium smartwatch experience on the cheap

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We know, we know! Samsung's Galaxy Watches are incredible wearables, loaded with features, but their biggest downside — aside from the one-day battery life that most have — is their high price tags. And since they are expensive, getting one on a budget is a really hard task. But the good news is that it's not an impossible one.

You see, as long as you don't demand to have the latest and greatest Galaxy Watch, you can score pretty awesome savings and snag a new Samsung timepiece without breaking the bank. For instance, Walmart is selling the 42mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99. And no, that's not a typo. You can indeed get this beautiful smartwatch for just $99 if you take advantage of this offer.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth): Now $61 OFF at Walmart!

Get the 42mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99 at Walmart. The watch offers a plethora of features, has a premium design, and is a real steal at this price. Save on one today by tapping the button below!
$61 off (38%)
$99
$159 99
Buy at Walmart


Granted, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a bit old now, having been released in 2021. However, you just can't argue that it's a total steal at this price. Furthermore, the watch is still worth it and ranks among the best smartwatches on the market, especially if you are on a budget.

This handsome fella boasts a sleek look and a plethora of health-tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress tracking, ECG, and more. In addition, it supports Samsung's body composition feature, which allows you to measure your fat and muscle percentages.

You'll also find lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications and phone call support, NFC, and Google Assistant. The watch runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download plenty of watch faces and apps via Google's Play Store.

In other words, you are definitely getting the whole premium smartwatch treatment when going for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. And all that for just $99. Yep! No other words are necessary! Get your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic through this deal now before the offer expires, and your chance to get an awesome smartwatch on the cheap disappears with it.
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

