Blast to the past: The veteran Galaxy Watch 3 shines with new One UI Watch 5 faces
The Galaxy Watch 6 is more than just ‘great’ – albeit with somewhat limiting battery life, it remains among your best smartwatch options, if you own an Android phone and want that OLED goodness.
Not everyone is wearing the latest and greatest timepieces from Samsung, though. Some folks are satisfied with the Galaxy Watch 3 and have no intentions of replacing it anytime soon.
Samsung's One UI Watch 5 update (that debuted with the Galaxy Watch 6 series) has already made its way onto the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 lineups. Now, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 can get some of the latest watch faces from it. Older smartwatches that run Tizen OS will never get this update, though.
The two new watch faces borrowed from the latest version of One UI: Stretched Time and Perpetual.
The last time the veteran Galaxy Watch 3 and the Watch Active 2 were updated with a bunch of new features was in September 2022.
Not everyone is wearing the latest and greatest timepieces from Samsung, though. Some folks are satisfied with the Galaxy Watch 3 and have no intentions of replacing it anytime soon.
Updates for the Galaxy Watch 3 are continuing to roll in, reports SamMobile.
Samsung's One UI Watch 5 update (that debuted with the Galaxy Watch 6 series) has already made its way onto the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 lineups. Now, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 can get some of the latest watch faces from it. Older smartwatches that run Tizen OS will never get this update, though.
The two new watch faces borrowed from the latest version of One UI: Stretched Time and Perpetual.
The update carries firmware versions R840XXU1DWK2 / R850XXU1DWK2 and is rolling out in Europe. Tizen OS remains unchanged at version 5.5.0.2. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 doesn't seem to have received these new watch faces yet, but it should eventually – maybe with its next firmware.
The last time the veteran Galaxy Watch 3 and the Watch Active 2 were updated with a bunch of new features was in September 2022.
Things that are NOT allowed: