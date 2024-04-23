Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra through this Samsung deal and make the perfect gift for Mother's Day

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Samsung and make the perfect gift for Mother's Day
If you are in the market for a new super-duper tablet for your mom, as Mother's Day is on May 12th, and you are probably looking for an awesome present for the most important woman in your life, we suggest downloading Samsung's Shop app on your fancy smartphone. It appears that the tech giant has hidden a sweet deal on its top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra there, allowing you to save big on one.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $1000 with Samsung Shop app and trade-in

Get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for up to $200 off via the Samsung Shop app. You can also score additional savings of up to $800 in instant trade-in credit if you trade in your old tablet with Samsung. The tablet is a mobile powerhouse and can deal with anything. It also sports a gorgeous display, making it perfect for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV Series. The Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+ are also available at a discounted price via the app, so feel free to get one of these bad boys instead in case the Ultra is out of budget.
$1000 off (62%) Trade-in
$619 99
$1619 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save $110!

Another nice gift can be the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is now $110 more budget-friendly on Amazon. The tablet comes equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset, delivering good mid-range performance. While the display is IPS LCD instead of AMOLED, it still offers a pleasant viewing experience. The tablet offers excellent value at its current price.
$110 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Currently, this magnificent slate can be yours for up to $200 off its price if you purchase it via the application. Additionally, Samsung will give you up to $800 in instant trade-in credit if you trade in your old tablet. In case the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra doesn't fit in your budget, feel free to go for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 or the Galaxy Tab S9+. The former is $100 off its price, while the latter can be yours at a sweet discount of up to $120. Again, the offers are available only via the Samsung Shop app.

All three slates are powered by high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and can deal with anything that comes their way, including demanding games. Furthermore, they boast gorgeous AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, making them great for both gaming and watching movies and TV shows, especially in HDR10+ format.

Also, each of these powerful tablets comes with its own S Pen out of the box, saving you extra cash, as you won't have to buy one. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and even drawing.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and its smaller brothers are incredible machines and among the best tablets money can buy. So, your mother will be happy with either one of them. Therefore, download the Samsung Shop app, tap the deal button in this article, and choose the Galaxy Tab S9 model that best fits your budget today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

