Up Next:
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra through this Samsung deal and make the perfect gift for Mother's Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new super-duper tablet for your mom, as Mother's Day is on May 12th, and you are probably looking for an awesome present for the most important woman in your life, we suggest downloading Samsung's Shop app on your fancy smartphone. It appears that the tech giant has hidden a sweet deal on its top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra there, allowing you to save big on one.
Currently, this magnificent slate can be yours for up to $200 off its price if you purchase it via the application. Additionally, Samsung will give you up to $800 in instant trade-in credit if you trade in your old tablet. In case the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra doesn't fit in your budget, feel free to go for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 or the Galaxy Tab S9+. The former is $100 off its price, while the latter can be yours at a sweet discount of up to $120. Again, the offers are available only via the Samsung Shop app.
Also, each of these powerful tablets comes with its own S Pen out of the box, saving you extra cash, as you won't have to buy one. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and even drawing.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and its smaller brothers are incredible machines and among the best tablets money can buy. So, your mother will be happy with either one of them. Therefore, download the Samsung Shop app, tap the deal button in this article, and choose the Galaxy Tab S9 model that best fits your budget today.
Currently, this magnificent slate can be yours for up to $200 off its price if you purchase it via the application. Additionally, Samsung will give you up to $800 in instant trade-in credit if you trade in your old tablet. In case the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra doesn't fit in your budget, feel free to go for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 or the Galaxy Tab S9+. The former is $100 off its price, while the latter can be yours at a sweet discount of up to $120. Again, the offers are available only via the Samsung Shop app.
All three slates are powered by high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and can deal with anything that comes their way, including demanding games. Furthermore, they boast gorgeous AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, making them great for both gaming and watching movies and TV shows, especially in HDR10+ format.
Also, each of these powerful tablets comes with its own S Pen out of the box, saving you extra cash, as you won't have to buy one. You can use the included stylus for faster note-taking and even drawing.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and its smaller brothers are incredible machines and among the best tablets money can buy. So, your mother will be happy with either one of them. Therefore, download the Samsung Shop app, tap the deal button in this article, and choose the Galaxy Tab S9 model that best fits your budget today.
Recommended Stories
23 Apr, 2024Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra through this Samsung deal and make the perfect gift for Mother's Day
22 Apr, 2024Amazon's hot Galaxy Tab S8+ deal keeps rolling; save $350 while you can
19 Apr, 2024Unprecedented $140 Amazon discount makes the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger an unmissable bargain
18 Apr, 2024Amazon's head-turning Galaxy Tab S8 deal is still up for grabs; save 40% while you can
17 Apr, 2024It's not too late to get the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE at its lowest price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: