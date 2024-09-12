This unbeatable Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal saves you $145 at Walmart
If you're an Android fan seeking a new slate with a stylus, you'll probably want to check out the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Usually, this bad boy can set you back as much as $449.99, but not right now. Why? Well, Walmart has a pretty epic deal on it, that's why! If you hurry, you can save $145 on this fella, knocking it under the $310 mark!
Unlike high-end models from Samsung, this fella arrives with an in-house Exynos 1380 chip. Even so, it provides a great everyday experience. With the 8,000mAh battery, you also get up to 18 hours of use between charges, while the impressive IP68 rating protects it from dust and water. Additional perks here include S Pen in the box and DeX mode, which lets you expand your slate into a more capable workstation.
If you want a larger screen with a slightly sharper resolution and quad Dolby Atmos speakers onboard your Android tablet, consider the 8/128GB Lenovo Tab P12 instead. This fella arrives for 14% off on Amazon, allowing you to save $50 on a bundle that includes the Tab Pen Plus and a Folio Case besides the tablet.
As mentioned, this option might appeal to users demanding more screen real state to appreciate. It has a 12.7-inch display with a 3K resolution, making it a great choice for streaming, browsing, reading, or learning. Then again, you only get 60Hz refresh rates, which may not be up to everyone's cup of tea.
Another thing is that the Lenovo option features more RAM, featuring 8GB instead of 6GB in its 128GB storage version. Lenovo has also squeezed in a large 10,200mAh battery. Now, that's significantly bigger than what you have on the Samsung. Then again, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip inside the Tab P12 is slightly less capable than the Exynos 1380 SoC, so keep that in mind.
The Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and sufficient brightness levels for outdoor use. It gives you good visuals, though it's not as impressive as a Galaxy Tab S9 on the display front.
As you can see, that's a great mid-range option that's undoubtedly much more attractive at its current price. But are there any other decent tablets with a stylus in the $300-ish price range? Actually, there are.
The Lenovo Tab P12 is one great alternative
Ultimately, while none of them offers a flagship tablet experience, both the Lenovo Tab P12 and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE are pretty well-performing mid-range options. If you think any of them has what it takes to meet your needs, safely go for it!
