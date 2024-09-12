This unbeatable Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal saves you $145 at Walmart

Tab P12 with Tab Pen Plus and Grey Folio Case: 14% OFF

The Lenovo Tab P12 now arrives in a bundle with the Tab Pen Plus and a Folio Case in Grey for 14% off its price tag. The deal is live on Amazon and saves you $50, which lands the tablet at about the same price as the Samsung. Just like Walmart's offer on the Galaxy slate, this one isn't matched (or trumped) by rival merchants like the Lenovo Store or Best Buy.