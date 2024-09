This unbeatable Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal saves you $145 at Walmart

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save $145 at Walmart This unbeatable Walmart deal is here to save you $145 on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE! The model is a real bargain at its current sub-$310 price, giving you plenty of bang for your buck. Plus, Amazon and Best Buy sell it at its standard price, making Walmart's deal even better. The deal is provided by a Pro Seller and is fulfilled by Walmart. $145 off (32%) $304 98 $449 99 Buy at Walmart

The Lenovo Tab P12 is one great alternative

Tab P12 with Tab Pen Plus and Grey Folio Case: 14% OFF The Lenovo Tab P12 now arrives in a bundle with the Tab Pen Plus and a Folio Case in Grey for 14% off its price tag. The deal is live on Amazon and saves you $50, which lands the tablet at about the same price as the Samsung. Just like Walmart's offer on the Galaxy slate, this one isn't matched (or trumped) by rival merchants like the Lenovo Store or Best Buy. $50 off (14%) Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Tab S9

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Huge discounts await! Samsung's fall sale event brings you huge bargains on top products, including up to $1,440 off the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6! $1440 off (64%) $819 99 $2259 99 Buy at Samsung

If you're an Android fan seeking a new slate with a stylus, you'll probably want to check out the Galaxy Tab S9 FE . Usually, this bad boy can set you back as much as $449.99, but not right now. Why? Well, Walmart has a pretty epic deal on it, that's why! If you hurry, you can save $145 on this fella, knocking it under the $310 mark!As far as we know, this Samsung tablet hasn't seen such significant price cuts in quite a while. To our knowledge, Amazon slashed $120 off its price tag this Prime Day, but the model isn't on sale at the merchant right now. Things are the same over at Best Buy, where you have to cough up its full MSRP of $449.99.The Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and sufficient brightness levels for outdoor use. It gives you good visuals, though it's not as impressive as a Galaxy Tab S9 on the display front.Unlike high-end models from Samsung , this fella arrives with an in-house Exynos 1380 chip. Even so, it provides a great everyday experience. With the 8,000mAh battery, you also get up to 18 hours of use between charges, while the impressive IP68 rating protects it from dust and water. Additional perks here include S Pen in the box and DeX mode, which lets you expand your slate into a more capable workstation.As you can see, that's a great mid-range option that's undoubtedly much more attractive at its current price. But are there any other decent tablets with a stylus in the $300-ish price range? Actually, there are.If you want a larger screen with a slightly sharper resolution and quad Dolby Atmos speakers onboard your Android tablet , consider the 8/128GB Lenovo Tab P12 instead. This fella arrives for 14% off on Amazon, allowing you to save $50 on a bundle that includes the Tab Pen Plus and a Folio Case besides the tablet.As mentioned, this option might appeal to users demanding more screen real state to appreciate. It has a 12.7-inch display with a 3K resolution, making it a great choice for streaming, browsing, reading, or learning. Then again, you only get 60Hz refresh rates, which may not be up to everyone's cup of tea.Another thing is that the Lenovo option features more RAM, featuring 8GB instead of 6GB in its 128GB storage version. Lenovo has also squeezed in a large 10,200mAh battery. Now, that's significantly bigger than what you have on the Samsung. Then again, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip inside the Tab P12 is slightly less capable than the Exynos 1380 SoC, so keep that in mind.Ultimately, while none of them offers a flagship tablet experience, both the Lenovo Tab P12 and theFE are pretty well-performing mid-range options. If you think any of them has what it takes to meet your needs, safely go for it!