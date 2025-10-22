Massive $240 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ impossible to resist

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Nearly a month has passed since we last saw the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on sale. And now, Walmart is again selling the mid-range tablet with a splendid discount — in fact, it's even cheaper than before. Right now, the 128GB model in Gray is $240 off, which lands it at just $359.95.

Save $240 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

$359 95
$599 99
$240 off (40%)
Right now, you can get the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 128GB of storage for a solid $240 off its original price. This is the model in Gray. The promo is available through a pro seller and is fulfilled by Walmart.
Buy at Walmart

Sure, the Tab S10 FE+ is now out, bringing an even better mid-range experience. But hey, you can't find that one on sale right now, so the previous model is clearly the better choice (if you want to get the best value for money).

This Samsung tablet delivers quite a lot for its current price, too. It sports a great-looking 12.4-inch display with a mostly smooth 90Hz refresh rate, giving you a solid visual experience for the price. Plus, it ships with the S Pen in the box at no extra cost, letting you quickly jot down notes, sketch, and more.

When it comes to performance, the Android tablet doesn't disappoint — its Exynos 1380 SoC delivers a great everyday experience and even some multitasking potential. Of course, if you're after more power, this model probably won't cut it for you. But for casual everyday use, this fella hits a sweet spot.

Since this is an older model, it obviously doesn't run on the latest Android version. Instead, it works on Android 13 (One UI 6) right out of the gate, though One UI 7 updates have already rolled out for this model and the Tab S9 FE. Also, you can expect up to four major Android upgrades, meaning you should get regular updates through Android 17. Security patches are promised until July 2028.

When you think about it, the Tab S9 FE+ punches way above its weight, given its current asking price. Offering a fantastic everyday experience, decent visuals, long-term support, and an S Pen in the box, it's a real bargain at just $359. Sounds exciting? Save $240 while it lasts!

