Massive $240 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ impossible to resist
Large display, great mid-range performance, S Pen in the box, and now — a seriously affordable price.
Nearly a month has passed since we last saw the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on sale. And now, Walmart is again selling the mid-range tablet with a splendid discount — in fact, it's even cheaper than before. Right now, the 128GB model in Gray is $240 off, which lands it at just $359.95.
Sure, the Tab S10 FE+ is now out, bringing an even better mid-range experience. But hey, you can't find that one on sale right now, so the previous model is clearly the better choice (if you want to get the best value for money).
When it comes to performance, the Android tablet doesn't disappoint — its Exynos 1380 SoC delivers a great everyday experience and even some multitasking potential. Of course, if you're after more power, this model probably won't cut it for you. But for casual everyday use, this fella hits a sweet spot.
When you think about it, the Tab S9 FE+ punches way above its weight, given its current asking price. Offering a fantastic everyday experience, decent visuals, long-term support, and an S Pen in the box, it's a real bargain at just $359. Sounds exciting? Save $240 while it lasts!
This Samsung tablet delivers quite a lot for its current price, too. It sports a great-looking 12.4-inch display with a mostly smooth 90Hz refresh rate, giving you a solid visual experience for the price. Plus, it ships with the S Pen in the box at no extra cost, letting you quickly jot down notes, sketch, and more.
Since this is an older model, it obviously doesn't run on the latest Android version. Instead, it works on Android 13 (One UI 6) right out of the gate, though One UI 7 updates have already rolled out for this model and the Tab S9 FE. Also, you can expect up to four major Android upgrades, meaning you should get regular updates through Android 17. Security patches are promised until July 2028.
