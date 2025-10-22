Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The powerful Galaxy S25 Edge remains a major bargain at $490 off

It's not too late to grab the Galaxy S25 Edge at its best price, but you might want to hurry.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy S25 Edge model on a wooden table is being held by a person.
View now at Amazon
Did you know that Amazon is still clearing space for the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup — and the Galaxy S25 Edge remains cheaper than cheap at 40% off? Well, you do now. The epic sale first appeared during October Prime Day, disappeared briefly, and returned nearly two weeks ago.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is still $490 off

$490 off (40%)
If you've missed out so far, know the Galaxy S25 Edge is still a fantastic choice at $490 off its original price. The promo is available at Amazon, but it has been around for some time, meaning there might not be much time left to act.
Buy at Amazon

That means it's not too late to grab the premium, slim Samsung phone for $490 off its original price. The deal is available in all three colors, but you might want to hurry up if you want to take advantage. After all, this is a limited-time sale.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is the whole package — ultra-sleek design, top-tier performance, and superb display quality. Indeed, with its 5.8mm profile, it's almost as slim as the iPhone Air. However, the Samsung phone has a larger 6.7-inch OLED display. With superb color accuracy, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and incredible brightness, it gives you a truly premium visual experience.

Despite its wafer-thin design, this bad boy features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. It delivers fantastic performance across the board, although you might notice it doesn't quite rival the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it comes to raw horsepower. Check out our Galaxy S25 Edge review for more performance insights.

This Android phone's camera is just as good. You get a 200MP main sensor, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, plus a 10MP front camera. With lifelike colors and splendid detail, it's a great choice for casual photography. Moreover, while it lacks a telephoto sensor, the device takes more than usable photos even at 10x zoom.

Consider also the long software support and the full suite of Galaxy AI features. All of that makes the Galaxy S25 Edge a fantastic pick at its current asking price. If you're tempted — and missed out on previous deals, know it's not too late to grab this slim flagship for $490 off its original price.

The powerful Galaxy S25 Edge remains a major bargain at $490 off

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Verizon has a new plan to fix terrible hospital cell service

by Johanna Romero • 1

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S26 cost? Here’s what we can piece together about next year’s Android king

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy A36 5G: Should you spend more for the Fan Edition?

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless