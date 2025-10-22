The powerful Galaxy S25 Edge remains a major bargain at $490 off
It's not too late to grab the Galaxy S25 Edge at its best price, but you might want to hurry.
Galaxy S26 lineup — and the Galaxy S25 Edge remains cheaper than cheap at 40% off? Well, you do now. The epic sale first appeared during October Prime Day, disappeared briefly, and returned nearly two weeks ago.Did you know that Amazon is still clearing space for the upcoming
That means it's not too late to grab the premium, slim Samsung phone for $490 off its original price. The deal is available in all three colors, but you might want to hurry up if you want to take advantage. After all, this is a limited-time sale.
Despite its wafer-thin design, this bad boy features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. It delivers fantastic performance across the board, although you might notice it doesn't quite rival the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it comes to raw horsepower. Check out our Galaxy S25 Edge review for more performance insights.
Consider also the long software support and the full suite of Galaxy AI features. All of that makes the Galaxy S25 Edge a fantastic pick at its current asking price. If you're tempted — and missed out on previous deals, know it's not too late to grab this slim flagship for $490 off its original price.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is the whole package — ultra-sleek design, top-tier performance, and superb display quality. Indeed, with its 5.8mm profile, it's almost as slim as the iPhone Air. However, the Samsung phone has a larger 6.7-inch OLED display. With superb color accuracy, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and incredible brightness, it gives you a truly premium visual experience.
This Android phone's camera is just as good. You get a 200MP main sensor, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, plus a 10MP front camera. With lifelike colors and splendid detail, it's a great choice for casual photography. Moreover, while it lacks a telephoto sensor, the device takes more than usable photos even at 10x zoom.
