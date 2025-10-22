Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - How much will the Samsung Galaxy S26 cost? Here’s what we can piece together about next year’s Android king

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 14h ago

Still wonder why Samsung doesn't make an ultra variant the size of the s26.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago
↵tokuzumi said:

Still wonder why Samsung doesn't make an ultra variant the size of the s26.

Are you saying it should have a smaller screen because that wouldn't make much sense.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless