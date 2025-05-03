Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ drops by $200 in this sizzling-hot Amazon sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in different colorways on a white background, with the S Pen visible on the tablet's right side.
Do you recall the Samsung Discover Spring Sale event, which went live two months ago? If not, don't worry —  Amazon's latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is here to remind you just how awesome discounts at the Samsung Store were back in March.

For a limited time, the e-commerce giant sells both the 128GB and 256GB models with a huge $200 discount in select colors. While not a first-time occurrence, this is a rarer-than-rare deal that beats Samsung's non-trade-in discount right now. So, if you missed the Spring Sale shopping spree at the official store, this is your next chance to save $200 on this capable Galaxy tablet.

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is $200 off!

$200 off (29%)
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is an unmissable bargain with Amazon's latest limited-time sale. The tablet is down by $200 in select colorways, offering way more value for money. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

The 128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is $200 off!

$200 off (33%)
If you don't need that much storage on your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ model, consider buying the 128GB model. This one is now available for $200 off, making it quite irresistible. Get yours in Graphite and save while you can.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the 128GB variant is currently down to about ~$400 from ~$600, while the larger storage configuration can be yours for ~$500 instead of nearly $700. That's obviously a pretty unmissable asking price for an IP68-rated Samsung tablet with a 12.4-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The slate packs an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, delivering a great everyday experience. It even supports some AI features like Circle to Search. That said, if you want more horsepower on your tablet, we'd suggest increasing your budget for the Galaxy Tab S10+.

Battery life on the Tab S9 FE+ is top-notch, too. The unit packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W wired charging speeds, giving you plenty of on-screen time per charge. On top of everything else, it comes with an S Pen included in the box!

While we already have the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, the Tab S9 FE+ is the better value-for-money option at this massive $200 price cut. If you don't mind buying a 2023 tablet, we suggest you act fast and jump on Amazon's limited-time deal while it's still here. After all, this might be your last chance to get the Tab S9 FE+ at such low prices!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
158 stories
27 May, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ drops by $200 in this sizzling-hot Amazon sale
25 Apr, 2025
Limited-time sale knocks $190 off the high-end Galaxy Tab S10+ at Amazon
14 Apr, 2025
Best Buy's hot new Galaxy Tab A9+ deal makes an awesome Samsung tablet even awesomer
06 Apr, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount
01 Apr, 2025
The premium Galaxy Tab S10+ enjoys a solid $174 discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless