The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ drops by $200 in this sizzling-hot Amazon sale

Do you recall the Samsung Discover Spring Sale event, which went live two months ago? If not, don't worry — Amazon's latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is here to remind you just how awesome discounts at the Samsung Store were back in March.For a limited time, the e-commerce giant sells both the 128GB and 256GB models with a huge $200 discount in select colors. While not a first-time occurrence, this is a rarer-than-rare deal that beats Samsung's non-trade-in discount right now. So, if you missed the Spring Sale shopping spree at the official store, this is your next chance to save $200 on this capable Galaxy tablet.For context, the 128GB variant is currently down to about ~$400 from ~$600, while the larger storage configuration can be yours for ~$500 instead of nearly $700. That's obviously a pretty unmissable asking price for an IP68-rated Samsung tablet with a 12.4-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate.The slate packs an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, delivering a great everyday experience. It even supports some AI features like Circle to Search. That said, if you want more horsepower on your tablet, we'd suggest increasing your budget for the Galaxy Tab S10+ Battery life on the Tab S9 FE+ is top-notch, too. The unit packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W wired charging speeds, giving you plenty of on-screen time per charge. On top of everything else, it comes with an S Pen included in the box!While we already have the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ , the Tab S9 FE+ is the better value-for-money option at this massive $200 price cut. If you don't mind buying a 2023 tablet, we suggest you act fast and jump on Amazon's limited-time deal while it's still here. After all, this might be your last chance to get the Tab S9 FE+ at such low prices!