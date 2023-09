Today's Best Buy deal of the day is letting you save on a brand new top-tier Galaxy Tab S8; capitalize before it's too late

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $150! Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. The 256GB version is also on sale for $180 off its price. The tablet has great performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $150! Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. The 256GB version is also on sale for $180 off its price. The tablet has great performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device $150 off (17%) $749 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: Save $180! Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Best Buy and save $180 in the process. The 256GB and 512GB models are also on sale and can now be yours for $200 and $300 off, respectively. The tablet has great performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device $180 off (16%) $919 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy



The whole Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, which means that every single one of the three tablets packs an immense amount of firepower and can be your new workhorse tablet. Additionally, the tablets have great screens, which also make them perfect for entertainment.



On its website, Best Buy has this awesome tab dubbed "Deal of the Day," and in most cases, the deal of the day is anything but an amazing mobile device. Today, however, Best Buy's deal of the day is not only on an incredible mobile device but on three of the best Android-powered tablets on the market.For today, Best Buy has discounted the whole Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, which means you can grab a top-tier Samsung tablet with a sweet, sweet discount. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 are on sale for $150 off and $180 off, respectively. You can score the same savings on the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Galaxy Tab S8+ in case you want a slightly bigger tablet.As for the big, bad, top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra , it can be yours for $180 off, $200 off, or $300 off for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, respectively. However, be sure to act fast and make your purchase today since the discounts have a timer on them, and tomorrow will be late.