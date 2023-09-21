Today's Best Buy deal of the day is letting you save on a brand new top-tier Galaxy Tab S8; capitalize before it's too late

Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Save $150! Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. The 256GB version is also on sale for $180 off its price. The tablet has great performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $150! Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8+ from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. The 256GB version is also on sale for $180 off its price. The tablet has great performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device $150 off (17%) $749 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: Save $180! Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Best Buy and save $180 in the process. The 256GB and 512GB models are also on sale and can now be yours for $200 and $300 off, respectively. The tablet has great performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device $180 off (16%) $919 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy

The whole Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, which means that every single one of the three tablets packs an immense amount of firepower and can be your new workhorse tablet. Additionally, the tablets have great screens, which also make them perfect for entertainment.So, our advice is to pick the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet that will best match your needs, tap the deal button that corresponds to that particular device, and get a brand new Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a sweet discount from Best Buy today.